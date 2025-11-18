The Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns are set to go head-to-head on Tuesday night. Jrue Holiday is among the Blazers listed on the NBA injury report, however. Holiday is one of the better players on the Trail Blazers and Portland would obviously love to have him on the floor. The veteran guard is currently listed as doubtful to play due to right calf soreness.

Overall, Portland is 6-7 to begin the new campaign, sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. The Blazers are not playing an incredibly impressive brand of basketball, but they look like a team that may be able to compete for an NBA Play-In Tournament position at the moment.

With that being said, Holiday could emerge as a trade candidate closer to the deadline. Perhaps Portland will consider keeping him on the roster if the team is competitive this season. Either way, Holiday is still a reliable guard in the NBA.

The 35-year-old is averaging 16.7 points, 8.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per outing in his first season with the Blazers. He is also finding the bottom of the net from the field 44.6 percent of the time and from beyond the arc 36.5 percent of the time.

The Trail Blazers are still a few years away from becoming a legitimate championship contender. Having a veteran such as Jrue Holiday to help the younger players should only help matters. As for Tuesday night's matchup against the Suns, though, Holiday is unlikely to be available.

Tip-off is scheduled for 11 PM EST in Portland.