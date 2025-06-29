The Boston Celtics are in the midst of a transitional period that has already seen key contributors from their 2024 championship team be traded away. But, one key Celtics role player has not generated any major trade buzz as teams circle around Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported Saturday that Sam Hauser is not a player who has been mentioned in trade talks.

“I haven't heard any credible buzz about Sam Hauser's inclusion in serious trade conversations. The interest would surely be there given Hauser's perimeter prowess and the value contract he holds over the next four years, but the Celtics have largely achieved their financial goals by moving Holiday and Porziņģis,” Fischer reported. “They don't have to trade Hauser. It is also presumed that the Celtics still hope to compete for a playoff spot next season even while Jayson Tatum recovers from a torn Achilles and Hauser figures to be an integral contributor to such aims.”

The Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis trades helped Boston move under the second apron. It is not known how the Celtics' offseason strategy will shift now that they have accomplished that goal.

In any event, this latest report suggests that Hauser might stay put. The 27-year-old has been a key rotation piece over the past few years. Known for his shooting stroke and perimeter play, Hauser has averaged more than 20 minutes per game in each of the past two seasons.

Across 71 contests last season, the Green Bay native averaged 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting over 41 percent from distance.

His size and positional versatility are traits that fit the Celtics’ identity during their NBA Finals run and still could serve as the blueprint for what Brad Stevens and the rest of the front office attempts to build.

With Jayson Tatum likely out for the entirety of next season due to an Achilles injury, Hauser could be a prime candidate to receive more minutes and help get Boston back to the NBA Playoffs. As it stands, it does not seem as though he will be leaving the Celtics this offseason.