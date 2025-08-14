The Denver Broncos strengthened their defense with several high-profile free agency signings this offseason. Yet none were more potentially impactful than the addition of Dre Greenlaw. The veteran linebacker is expected to help transform a strong Broncos’ defense into an elite group in 2025. The only issue standing in the way is health. Greenlaw suffered a quad injury on July 31. While he was able to return to practice this week, Denver is keeping a close eye on the seventh-year pro.

Fortunately for Broncos fans, the 28-year-old defender appears to be on the mend. Greenlaw is reportedly doing “well” in his recovery according to head coach Sean Payton via DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens. Greenlaw’s practice reps will increase next week as he nears a full return to the team.

The Broncos are counting on a healthy Dre Greenlaw

The Broncos made a surprise playoff run in 2024 on the strength of a sensational rookie season from quarterback Bo Nix. However, most fans overlook the fact that Denver boasted the seventh-ranked overall defense in football last season.

Recognizing the team’s potential with a talented roster, a franchise quarterback and a championship-caliber head coach, the Broncos went all-in over the offseason. Denver upgraded its defense and Greenlaw is the key piece. After spending the first six seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, Greenlaw signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos.

Article Continues Below

The only thing holding back the talented inside linebacker is a history of injuries. Greenlaw has dealt with groin and hamstring ailments previously. And he missed most of the 2024 campaign after a freak Achilles tear during Super Bowl LVIII. Collectively, these injuries have forced Greenlaw to miss 33 games over the last four seasons.

Back in April, just a month after signing with the Broncos, Greenlaw suffered another quad injury. While it was initially reported as a tear that would place his 2025 season in jeopardy, it was later revealed that Greenlaw had been dealing with a strain.

When he has been healthy enough to practice with the Broncos, Greenlaw has turned heads. Payton compared his intimidating style to Mike Tyson, indicating just how dominant the player can be for Denver.

The Broncos hope to have their impressive new defensive addition ready for the regular season. If Greenlaw can avoid further injury, Denver should once again have a shot at a playoff run, even in a stacked AFC West.