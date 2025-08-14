The Denver Broncos strengthened their defense with several high-profile free agency signings this offseason. Yet none were more potentially impactful than the addition of Dre Greenlaw. The veteran linebacker is expected to help transform a strong Broncos’ defense into an elite group in 2025. The only issue standing in the way is health. Greenlaw suffered a quad injury on July 31. While he was able to return to practice this week, Denver is keeping a close eye on the seventh-year pro.

Fortunately for Broncos fans, the 28-year-old defender appears to be on the mend. Greenlaw is reportedly doing “well” in his recovery according to head coach Sean Payton via DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens. Greenlaw’s practice reps will increase next week as he nears a full return to the team.

The Broncos are counting on a healthy Dre Greenlaw

Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during Denver Broncos Training Camp.
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos made a surprise playoff run in 2024 on the strength of a sensational rookie season from quarterback Bo Nix. However, most fans overlook the fact that Denver boasted the seventh-ranked overall defense in football last season.

Recognizing the team’s potential with a talented roster, a franchise quarterback and a championship-caliber head coach, the Broncos went all-in over the offseason. Denver upgraded its defense and Greenlaw is the key piece. After spending the first six seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, Greenlaw signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos.

Article Continues Below

The only thing holding back the talented inside linebacker is a history of injuries. Greenlaw has dealt with groin and hamstring ailments previously. And he missed most of the 2024 campaign after a freak Achilles tear during Super Bowl LVIII. Collectively, these injuries have forced Greenlaw to miss 33 games over the last four seasons.

Back in April, just a month after signing with the Broncos, Greenlaw suffered another quad injury. While it was initially reported as a tear that would place his 2025 season in jeopardy, it was later revealed that Greenlaw had been dealing with a strain.

When he has been healthy enough to practice with the Broncos, Greenlaw has turned heads. Payton compared his intimidating style to Mike Tyson, indicating just how dominant the player can be for Denver.

The Broncos hope to have their impressive new defensive addition ready for the regular season. If Greenlaw can avoid further injury, Denver should once again have a shot at a playoff run, even in a stacked AFC West.

More Denver Broncos News
Broncos news: Evan Engram shares confident take on Denver's talent
Broncos’ Evan Engram shares confident take on Denver’s talentChris Spiering ·
Denver Broncos fullback Michael Burton (20) during Denver Broncos Training Camp.
Broncos fullback suffers preseason practice injuryZachary Howell ·
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during Denver Broncos Training Camp.
Broncos’ Pat Surtain II gets ‘best in the business’ claim from Cardinals head coachJackson Stone ·
Peyton Manning shows off his new Saloon 16 at the new University of Tennessee-themed Graduate Hotel located at 1706 Cumberland Ave. in Knoxville, Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Peyton Manning makes exciting Broncos practice appearanceJackson Stone ·
General view of the helmet worn by Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) (not pictured) before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.
Broncos family saddened with death of legendary receiverBenedetto Vitale ·
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton chats with players before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Kay Adams prods Sean Payton to compare Broncos to 2009 SaintsEvan Dammarell ·