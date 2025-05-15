When the Boston Celtics lost Jayson Tatum to a torn ACL in Game 4 of their second-round series against the New York Knicks, fans thought it was all over. However, Luke Kornet and Derrick White came to play in a do-or-die Game 5 at home. They helped Boston build a 20-point lead in the second half as the team tries to force a Game 6 back at Madison Square Garden.

Kornet didn't miss from the field in the first three quarters, contributing eight points and eight rebounds. However, his defense has Celtics fans excited. He racked up six blocks, including denying a dunk attempt from OG Anunoby in a great defensive outing.

Boston fans took to social media to sing the praises of their backup big man.

30 seconds of Luke Kornet being the greatest center in NBA history

30 seconds of Luke Kornet being the greatest center in NBA history

“LUKE KORNET THIS IS WHAT A REAL CENTER LOOKS LIKE,” said one fan.

“Luke Kornet out of absolutely nowhere,” posted another after one of his blocks.

“Changed the whole game. Respect Luke Kornet,” demanded one fan.

“They got Brunson we got Luke Kornet,” said another.

Kornet isn't the only Celtics role player who showed up in Game 5. Derrick White scored 32 points in the first three quarters of the game, one of his best offensive showings since joining Boston in 2021.

Behind White, Kornet, and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics put themselves in full control of the game in the third quarter. Tatum's injury had experts all but dooming Boston's chances at back-to-back titles and making it back to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the rest of his team looks like they've put him on their backs, playing extremely hard in an elimination game.

The odds are stacked against the Celtics in the series; they need to win three straight games to advance. 3-1 comebacks are rare in the NBA, but aren't unheard of. If they keep getting above average performances from players like Kornet and White, Boston has a chance.