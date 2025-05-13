The Boston Celtics could not have envisaged a worse ending to Game 4 of their second-round matchup against the New York Knicks than the one that transpired on Monday night. In addition to losing a barnburner to the Knicks, 121-113, to fall down 3-1 in the series, they saw Jayson Tatum go down with a non-contact injury late in the fourth that some fear is a torn Achilles, putting a huge damper on what was an incredible Game 4 performance from him where he scored 42 points on 16-28 shooting from the field.

With Tatum nursing a serious-looking injury, circumstances are looking dire for the Celtics with regards to their chances of repeating as NBA champion. But beyond that, the long-term repercussions of a Tatum injury means that darker times could be ahead for the league's winningest franchise, as per the musings of lifetime Celtics fan Bill Simmons.

“This could go down as one of the darker Celtic days. [Tatum's] at the peak of his career. He's never had a major injury. If this is a major one, it just doesn't take him out for this playoffs, but it takes him out for, I think, all of next year too,” Simmons said on his podcast, via The Ringer.

"This could go down as one of the darker Celtic days."@BillSimmons reacts to Jayson Tatum's injury in the Celtics' Game 4 loss to the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/VDzbWLPDjZ — The Ringer (@ringer) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The only silver lining to be found in a potential long-term Tatum injury is that he's only 27 years old, so he has plenty of time to recover and regain superstar status even if he's going to face a lengthy stint on the sidelines. But the Celtics are built to win now, and Tatum being absent due to injury makes it near-impossible for them to compete for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

For now, what's important is that Tatum be in as good of an emotional condition as he can be as he faces the most devastating challenge of his excellent career.

Jayson Tatum carries Celtics on his back before going down with injury

Jayson Tatum is one of the most disrespected superstars on social media; many clown him for his tendency to settle for tough jumpshots. But on Monday night, Tatum was simply not willing to let the Celtics go down 3-1, as he was on fire and put up 42 points before he went down with the unfortunate injury.

After last year, many believe that there is an argument to be made that Tatum isn't the Celtics' best player — it's Brown. But with their backs against the wall, it was Tatum who answered the call, only for him to succumb to an injury that is looking likely to keep him out for long period.