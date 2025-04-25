The Boston Celtics will visit the Orlando Magic for Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night. Jayson Tatum is doubtful, and Jrue Holiday is questionable on the team's injury report. Tatum is dealing with a bone bruise in his right wrist, while Holiday has a right hamstring strain.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Magic.

Jayson Tatum injury status vs. Celtics

Tatum injured his wrist while falling on a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope foul while attempting a layup during Game 1. He missed Game 2 due to the injury. A doubtful tag for Game 3 indicates he still has several hurdles to clear before he'll be able to return to the Celtics' lineup.

While the superstar forward's X-rays came back clean, head coach Joe Mazzula called the bone bruise “severe.”

“He’s dealing with a severe bone bruise. He’s day-to-day,” Mazzulla said in his weekly interview on 98.5 the Sports Hub's Zolak and Bertrand. “He’s progressively gotten a little bit better each day.”

Mazzula added that Tatum “is doing everything he can” to be ready to play.

“Yesterday, he went through all the protocols and did everything he could possibly do, up until the last moment to try and play,” the coach said. “Just wasn’t able to do it. But, he’ll go back at it again today, and he’s in that day-to-day process right now. He’ll do whatever it takes to put himself in position to play, and put our team in position to win. That’s just kind of who he is. We’re just trusting that.”

“There will definitely be a chance [he plays in Game 3]. Again, he's dealing with a severe bone bruise. He's day-to-day, and he's progressively gotten a little bit better each day.”

Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 45/34/81 shooting splits on his way to his sixth-straight All-Star appearance this season. He posted 17 points, 14 rebounds and four assists on 8-of-22 shooting during the Celtics' Game 1 victory over the Magic.

Holiday popped up on Boston's injury report following its Game 2 victory. He played 36 minutes in the win, posting 11 points, four rebounds and six assists on 4-of-9 shooting. A questionable tag indicates he's experiencing discomfort in his hamstring but will have a chance to suit up for Game 3.

Holiday has continued to provide an elite defensive presence this season. The veteran guard posted a -3.9 defensive rating swing this season, the highest on the Celtics and the fourth-highest among all combo guards to play at least 1,500 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

The Celtics hold a commanding 2-0 lead and remain overwhelming favorites against the Magic, despite Tatum and Holiday dealing with injuries. However, both players' statuses will be storylines to monitor throughout the playoffs, with matchups against the New York Knicks/Detroit Pistons and potentially the Cleveland Cavaliers upcoming.

Celtics injury report

Jayson Tatum: Doubtful – Injury/Illness – Right Distal Radius; Bone Bruise

Jrue Holiday: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Hamstring; Strain

Magic injury report

Jalen Suggs: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Trochlea cartilage tear

Moritz Wagner: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Torn ACL