After an inconsistent start to the season, the Boston Red Sox have surged during the last two months and they are making a run at the American League East title. They will have to chase down the Toronto Blue Jays to get there, but they are inside the playoff structure as a Wild Card team. One of the big reasons for their improved play has been their sensational outfield defense, and none of their outfielders have been more spectacular than centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela.

In recent weeks, Rafaela has split his time between his favored outfield position and 2nd base. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has had to use Rafaela as an infielder because rookie Marcelo Mayer has been sidelined with a wrist injury. Nevertheless, Cora believes that Rafaela is worthy of winning the gold glove for his impressive work in centerfield.

“I still believe regardless of how many games he’ll play in center field, he should win the Gold Glove in center,” Cora said. “There’s nobody better than him.”

Cora also recognized that Rafaela has gotten the job done in the infield, showing off his athletic ability with a diving play against the San Diego Padres in Saturday night's game. Cora was asked about Rafaela potentially winning the Gold Glove as a utility player.

“That’s up to the voters and all that, but I think he’s the Gold Glove center fielder in the American League,” Cora said. “And then at second, you saw the play yesterday, he’s won a few games at second base. He’s just a good athlete, a good player, and he wants to win. So he’s all in.”

Red Sox have been depending on their outfield defense

In addition to Rafaela's ability to chase down fly balls, the Red Sox have also gotten excellent outfield defense from Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu.

Duran has eye-catching speed and has shown he can run down balls in left- or right-center when he is in centerfield. He also had done a solid job in left field. Abreu won the Gold Glove as the best defensive right fielder in the American League last year. He does a consistent job of catching fly balls in a very difficult environment at Fenway Park. However, his greatest strength defensively is his powerful and accurate arm.

The Red Sox have had some defensive struggles in the infield, but shortstop Trevor Story has had a steadying impact as he has managed to stay healthy this season. Alex Bregman has given the Red Sox excellent defensive play at third base since returning from a quad injury.