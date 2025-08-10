The New York Jets have taken a significant step toward bolstering their defense by activating edge rusher Jermaine Johnson off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, clearing him to return to practice ahead of the 2025 NFL season, according to Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

In Week 2 of the 2024 season, Johnson ruptured his right Achilles tendon during a 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, sidelining him since the injury on September 15, 2024.

The 6-foot-5, 254-pound defensive end was the Jets’ No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida State and showed steady progression in his first two seasons. As a rookie in 2022, Johnson appeared in 14 games, playing 312 defensive snaps and recording 2.5 sacks. In the 2023 season, Johnson broke out by compiling 7.5 sacks, 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, and returning an interception for a touchdown, which earned him a Pro Bowl alternate nod.

Head Coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that Johnson passed his physical on Sunday and is now working through his personalized rehab protocol with a focus on long-term durability.

“He's going through the protocol of getting himself ready,” Glenn said last week. “Everyone has their own protocol — he understands and he's working his ass off to get back, but we want to make sure we have him for the long haul.”

Given Johnson missed all spring practices and the first three weeks of training camp, the Jets plan to gradually ramp up his participation, likely starting with individual drills before moving to full practice reps.

This move comes as the Jets build momentum after a strong preseason opener, a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, which also featured an impressive debut by new quarterback Justin Fields. The Jets will engage in joint practices with the New York Giants this week before facing them Saturday at MetLife Stadium. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams remains sidelined with a strained calf but is expected back soon.

Johnson’s return adds much-needed firepower to a Jets defensive front that aims to improve upon its 2024 campaign. His presence alongside the emerging defensive line could be crucial as the Jets prepare for their 2025 regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 7.