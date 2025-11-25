On Monday evening, the Detroit Pistons continued their winning streak with a narrow road victory over the Indiana Pacers, giving themselves their 13th straight victory in the process. The Pistons nearly tried to give this game away in the end, being outscored by eight in the fourth quarter, but ultimately ended up hanging on for a 122-117 win.

Cade Cunningham, as is usually the case, led the way for Detroit with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, but after the game, he spoke on why he wasn't satisfied with the team's performance.

“We just want to be our best version of ourselves, and tonight was not the best version of us. So I'm not happy about that,” said Cunningham, via Hunter Patterson of The Athletic.

Indeed, the Pistons weren't exactly impressive in Monday's win over a Pacers team that has been among the worst in the NBA this year, but they were able to run their winning streak up to 13 games, including three straight victories on the road.

Detroit now sits at 15-2 on the 2025-26 season, good for first place in the Eastern Conferene by a 2.5 game margin at this early juncture. Making matters even more impressive is that the Pistons seemingly aren't even in their full form yet, as they are still trying to integrate players like Jaden Ivey back into the fold after their recent injury returns.

Still, with Cunningham leading the way, it's not hard to envision the Pistons keeping up a pace at least somewhat comparable to the one they're currently on as the season continues.

In any case, the Pistons will look to push their winning streak to 14 games when they next take the floor on Wednesday evening vs the Boston Celtics. Strangely enough, that game will tip off at 5:00 pm ET from Boston despite being on a weeknight.