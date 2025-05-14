The Boston Celtics received brutal news on Tuesday after it was confirmed that Jayson Tatum suffered a serious Achilles injury during the team's 121-113 Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks. It's unclear exactly when he'll return, but the sports world sent its condolences to the 27-year-old forward. USA Basketball even sent its own statement regarding Tatum's injury.

Once news broke that Tatum underwent successful surgery on his Achilles tear, the social media account for USA Basketball wished the Celtics star their best wishes and hopes he makes a speedy recovery. Jayson Tatum most recently played for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

“Sending our best wishes & a speedy recovery to JT.”

"Sending our best wishes & a speedy recovery to JT 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TBiAwL6ZDn — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) May 13, 2025

The six-time All-Star was having a spectacular evening against the Knicks, as he was keeping the Celtics in the game throughout. He ended the night with 42 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while recording an impressive 57.1% field goal percentage and a 43.7% three-point percentage. Tatum also had four steals and two blocks on Monday night.

Boston must now attempt to overcome a 3-1 series deficit to advance in the playoffs. The Celtics will have to lean on Jaylen Brown, but luckily for this team, they have one of, if not the best, rosters in basketball. Guys like Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford have all stepped up when it matters most, and they'll have to do so again for the remainder of the postseason.

Even so, being down 3-1 in a series is a bleak situation for any organization. The future for Boston is unclear now due to Jayson Tatum's injury. Not only will he miss the remainder of the playoffs, but Tatum is likely to miss the entire 2025-26 season as well.

The Celtics will have some decisions to make in the offseason as the front office hopes to remain competitive even with Jayson Tatum out of the lineup. This coming offseason is a crucial one for the franchise, but thanks to its many assets, Boston has plenty to work with to address the roster moving forward.