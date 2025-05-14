The ping pong balls didn't bounce the Brooklyn Nets' way at Monday's draft lottery. After entering the night with the sixth-best odds, the Nets fell to No. 8. It was a disappointing outcome after Brooklyn reacquired its first-round pick from the Houston Rockets last summer and tanked in hopes of landing a top selection.

However, the No. 8 pick represents the highest of Sean Marks' tenure. Since taking over in 2016, the general manager has never selected higher than 20th. Despite this, Brooklyn's scouting department, led by assistant GM B.J. Johnson, has a successful track record, finding impact players such as Jarrett Allen (22), Caris LeVert (20), Nic Claxton (31), Cam Thomas (27) and Day'Ron Sharpe (29) late in the draft.

The No. 8 pick will be the Nets' first time picking in the lottery since 2010, when they missed out on John Wall and took Derrick Favors third overall. Here are four highly-touted prospects Brooklyn could target with its first selection.

4 best options for Nets with No. 8 pick in 2025 draft

Jeremiah Fears – PG, Oklahoma

Fears put on a show during his freshman season at Oklahoma despite being one of college basketball's youngest players. The 18-year-old is a dynamic scorer, using a tight handle and elite change of direction to separate from defenders. Add his tough shotmaking and playmaking ability, and he boasts significant long-term upside as a lead ball-hander.

The reservations about Fears have centered on concerns about his size. However, he measured 6-foot-2.5-inches without shoes at the combine and added significant weight (180 pounds) compared to this time last year. He will need time to develop his three-point stroke and decision-making at the next level. However, he has tremendous potential as an offensive engine.

Fears met with and worked out for the Nets in Chicago this week.

Tre Johnson – SG, Texas

Johnson emerged as one of the nation's top scorers as a freshman at Texas. The 6-foot-6 guard showcased elite shotmaking ability, averaging 19.9 points while shooting 39.7 percent from three on 6.8 attempts per game. While he has a ways to go as an offensive decision-maker, interior scorer, and defender, his three-point shooting, size and ball-handling have scouts encouraged about how he projects to the next level.

Johnson tested at the top of several categories at Tuesday's combine workouts, recording a 37.5-inch max vertical jump. His impressive measurables and college film could have him off the board by the time the Nets pick. However, if he falls, expect him to be firmly in the mix at No. 8.

Khaman Maluach – C, Duke

Maluach is among the top defenders in this year's draft due to his incredible size (7-foot-2, 253 pounds), above-average mobility and impressive instincts. The 18-year-old was a deterrent at the rim for Duke using his 9-foot-6 standing reach, one inch higher than Victor Wembanyama's. He's quick enough to hang with guards on the perimeter and has enough size to bang with bigs on the boards.

Maluach's offensive game needs work, as many scouts question his hands and overall decision-making. However, he presents an elite lob threat and has shown shooting potential, knocking down 12-of-25 (48 percent) catch-and-shoot threes during several combine drills.

Khaman Maluach knocks down 12/25 threes (48%) in this conditioning shooting drill. He also went 12/25 on stationary catch-and-shoot threes. pic.twitter.com/XwU0EHgYTT — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Maluach was the Nets' pick at No. 8 in ClutchPoints' Mock Draft 1.0.

Kon Kneuppel – SF, Duke

Kneuppel's elite outside shooting, high IQ and secondary shot-creation attracted scouts during his freshman season at Duke. The Wisconsin-native shot 40.6 percent from three on 5.6 attempts per game while assuming ball-handling responsibilities alongside Cooper Flagg. While he's not known for his athleticism, he makes up for it with his IQ and motor.

Kneuppel's combine measurables weren't great, as he came in at 6-foot-5 without shoes with a 6-foot-6 wingspan. He did not test during Tuesday's workouts as he is recovering from an ankle sprain. While his short wingspan and average athleticism will lead to questions about his upside, he should be a relatively safe pick due to his outside shooting and intangibles.

The Nets met with Kneuppel at the combine, and he said he will travel to Brooklyn for a workout in the coming weeks.