Luck hasn't been on the Brooklyn Nets' side throughout their franchise's history. That didn't change at Monday's NBA draft lottery. After entering the night with the sixth-best odds, Brooklyn landed the eighth pick.

The Nets descended upon Chicago with dreams of Cooper Flagg. They would've settled for Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe. But in pure Nets fashion, the franchise-altering break didn't come their way.

That belonged to the Dallas Mavericks, a team that inexplicably traded Luka Doncic, only for Flagg to fall into their lap despite a 1.8 percent probability. The San Antonio Spurs, who the lottery gods gifted David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama, landed the No. 2 pick, where they'll likely select Harper. And the Philadelphia 76ers, who grossly tanked the second half of the season despite entering the year with championship expectations, landed No. 3.

So, where do the Nets go from here?

Nets strike out in NBA draft lottery, land No. 8 pick

The most likely answer won't excite fans. Brooklyn entered the offseason with hopes of landing a franchise-altering talent. They had two clear avenues to do so: spiking a top draft pick or cashing in their chips for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

They struck out on the former, and the lottery results complicate the latter.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has made it abundantly clear that his team is in win-now mode after acquiring Anthony Davis. Would he consider trading Flagg to the Milwaukee Bucks to pair Antetokounmpo with Davis and Kyrie Irving? It's too early to say, but he now has a package that can easily beat the Nets' offer.

The same goes for the Spurs. After acquiring De'Aaron Fox at point guard alongside Victor Wembanyama, would they trade Harper and other assets for Antetokounmpo to put themselves in the title conversation next season? Time will tell, but that's another team that could drive up the price if the Nets are keen on making a run at the two-time MVP.

None of this is to say Monday's results are a disaster for Brooklyn. The Nets can still land an All-Star caliber talent at No. 8 and quality players at Nos. 19, 26, 27 and 36. They have a clean cap sheet featuring over $50 million in cap space that they can use to their advantage.

However, fans hoping for a face-of-the-franchise acquisition will likely have to wait longer. Barring a godfather offer for Antetokounmpo, the Nets' next year will be about developing young pieces, accumulating assets and positioning themselves for a chance to land a top pick at next year's lottery.

Maybe the ping pong balls bounce Brooklyn's way in 2026, but fans won't be holding their breath.