The Los Angeles Rams made a major commitment to one of their brightest young stars, signing 24-year-old running back Kyren Williams to a three-year, $33 million contract extension. The deal includes $23 million guaranteed and rewards the former fifth-round pick for a breakout 2024 season. Williams, who emerged as the team’s top rushing threat, gave an emotional response that quickly resonated with fans and the organization alike.

The Rams news was made official Tuesday, with the team locking in Williams through the 2028 season. His rise from an injury-limited rookie in 2022 to a 1,299-yard rusher in 2024 has been nothing short of remarkable. After signing the extension, Williams reflected on what the franchise’s belief in him has meant.

The Rams’ official X (formerly known as Twitter) account shared a video of Williams addressing the media, where he opened up about his journey and gratitude toward head coach Sean McVay and the organization.

“The people that pour into me, I'm going to pour into you. The Rams have done nothing but that… Coach McVay has always been there for me since Day 1.”

Williams also recalled how McVay supported him during a difficult time early in his career, after a broken foot derailed his rookie season. He spoke candidly about getting a text from his head coach while sitting in a hotel room recovering from surgery, saying it meant the world to him and helped solidify his desire to stay long-term.

His performance on the field has backed up the franchise’s faith. Over the last two seasons, Williams has carried the ball 544 times for 2,443 yards and 31 touchdowns in 28 games. He’s also proven reliable as a pass-catcher, hauling in 75 receptions to complement his rushing prowess. The contract reflects his heavy workload and central role in Los Angeles’ offense.

Beyond stats, the move reinforces a strong locker room culture and a commitment to rewarding homegrown talent. The Rams running back expressed sincere appreciation, emphasizing his intent to give back to the team that stood by him through adversity.

The team is banking on Williams to be a centerpiece of their offense for years to come. With the backfield now stabilized, attention turns to how L.A. will continue building around their dynamic core.

From recovery setbacks to Pro Bowl–level production, Williams’ story is now one of perseverance and validation. His new deal is more than just a payday — it’s proof that hard work, loyalty, and mutual belief still mean something in the NFL.