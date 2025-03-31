The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at American Airlines Center. Cam Johnson is questionable on the team's injury report with a lower back contusion.

Here's everything we know about Johnson's injury and playing status vs. the Mavericks.

Cam Johnson injury status vs. Mavericks

Johnson injured his back while taking a hard fall during the fourth quarter of Saturday's 115-112 win over the Washington Wizards. He remained down for an extended period before being helped to Brooklyn's locker room and did not return. A questionable tag for Monday's game indicates the injury won't hold him out for an extended period, and he'll have a chance to play in Dallas.

Johnson has been Brooklyn's top player this season, averaging a career-high 18.8 points and 3.4 assists on 48/39/89 shooting splits over 57 appearances. His improved play was a driving factor in the rebuilding squad exceeding expectations early this season.

The Nets have lost 16 of their last 19 games as they angle for a top draft selection. While they've rested key players throughout that stretch, Johnson has remained mostly available, appearing in 16 games. And while opposing tanking teams, such as the Wizards on Saturday, have benched their top players in the fourth quarter of tight games, Brooklyn has kept Johnson and others on the floor.

Following Saturday's win, the Nets have fallen one game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the draft lottery standings with seven remaining. The 76ers have blatantly tanked for the last several weeks as they attempt to hold onto their top-six protected first-round pick.

Noah Clowney will miss the Mavericks matchup after spraining his right ankle during the fourth quarter against Washington. Day'Ron Sharpe will also miss his fourth consecutive game due to a knee sprain.

Anthony Davis is probable for Dallas. Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain) is also probable, while Dereck Lively (right ankle; stress fracture) is questionable. Both centers have been sidelined for extended periods.

So, regarding whether Cam Johnson is playing tonight vs. the Mavericks, it would make little sense for the Nets to rush the veteran back as they battle the 76ers for draft lottery position. However, Johnson's status will gain clarity closer to tipoff.

Nets injury report

Noah Clowney: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Ankle; Sprain

Cam Johnson: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Lower Back; Contusion

De'Anthony Melton: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; ACL Tear

Day'Ron Sharpe: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Sprain

Cam Thomas: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Hamstring; Strain

Mavericks injury report

Anthony Davis: Probable – Injury/Illness – Left Adductor; Strain

Kessler Edwards: Out – G League – Two-Way

Dante Exum: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Hand; Fracture

Daniel Gafford: Probable – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Sprain

Kyrie Irving: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Surgery

Dereck Lively II: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Ankle; Stress Fracture

Caleb Martin: Probable – Injury/Illness – Right Hip; Strain

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Wrist; Surgery

Brandon Williams: Out – G League – Two-Way