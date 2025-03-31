Will Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford make their returns from injury on Monday night in the Brooklyn Nets-Dallas Mavericks game? The latest injury report suggests that it is indeed a possibility.

Here is everything we know about Lively and Gafford's injury statuses for Monday night's game.

Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II's injury statuses for Nets vs. Mavericks

Lively has not played since January while Gafford hasn't seen any action on the floor since February due to injuries. Gafford and Lively were upgraded to doubtful before Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. They were both ruled out before tip-off, however. Monday's NBA injury report was recently released, though, and it is encouraging.

Gafford has been upgraded to probable as he recovers from a right knee sprain. Lively, who continues to deal with a right ankle stress fracture, was upgraded to questionable.

Neither player is guaranteed to return as of this story's writing, but they are both clearly trending in the right direction. Gafford has a good chance of returning barring any setbacks. Lively, meanwhile, may end up being a gametime decision on Monday night.

When it comes to the question of if Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are playing vs. the Nets, the answer is currently uncertain.

Mavericks' injury report

The Mavs have a total of nine players listed on the injury report for Monday's contest. Anthony Davis remains on the injury report, but he has played in back-to-back games.

Anthony Davis (left adductor strain): Probable

Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain): Probable

Caleb Martin (right hip strain): Probable

Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture): Questionable

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out

Dante Exum (left hand fracture): Out

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery): Out

Brandon Williams (G League two-way): Out

Kessler Edwards (G League two-way): Out

Nets' injury report

The Nets have five players listed on the injury report.