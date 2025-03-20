As the 2024-25 NBA campaign winds down, the Brooklyn Nets are cemented in a tank race. The rebuilding squad is tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the draft lottery standings and one game ahead of the Toronto Raptors with 13 remaining. As the battle for draft positioning heats up, the Nets are taking added measures to maximize their odds.

Brooklyn will rest Cam Johnson during Thursday's road matchup with the Indiana Pacers. Johnson has been the team's top player this season, averaging 18.9 points and 3.6 assists per game on 48/40/89 shooting splits, all career-highs.

Despite the Nets' obvious tanking incentive, the veteran wing has maintained a heavy workload over the last month-plus.

Nets resting Cam Johnson for Pacers matchup as tank race heats up

Johnson has appeared in 18 of Brooklyn's previous 19 games, including three back-to-backs. He's led the Nets in fourth-quarter minutes (7.8 per game) and scoring (4.9 points per game on 50/40/76 shooting splits) during that span.

Meanwhile, the 76ers have shut down Joel Embiid and Paul George while holding out Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre for extended periods due to injuries. The Raptors have held out Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl for numerous games this month and benched Scottie Barnes and other starters in the fourth quarter of several tight contests.

The Nets hold a 2-6 record over their last eight games but have been fortunate to come away with several losses. Brooklyn led during the fourth quarter of five of their last six defeats. They held a fourth-quarter lead of eight or more in losses to the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

The Nets have sat starters such as D'Angelo Russell and Nic Claxton during recent games. However, Johnson's healthy scratch for the Pacers matchup could signal increased urgency as they attempt to hold onto fifth place in the lottery standings.

Cam Thomas' season-ending hamstring injury will aid in that pursuit.

Brooklyn has the NBA's ninth-easiest remaining strength of schedule. Toronto has the easiest, while Philadelphia holds the third-easiest.