The Brooklyn Nets will be without leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. again during Saturday's road matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Porter Jr. was a surprise scratch for Friday's 115-103 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers due to lower back tightness.

Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez revealed pregame Friday that Porter Jr. experienced back tightness during Monday's loss to the New York Knicks. While the Nets had three days in between their last two appearances, Fernandez said they're approaching their top player's back ailment cautiously.

“We're never going to rush him,” Fernandez said. “His health and his body are the number one priority. We're not concerned. It's tightness. We'll see how he feels, and then we'll give an update after the game.”

Porter Jr. struggled with back injuries early in his career, undergoing three back surgeries from 2018 to 2021.

The former first-round pick missed his entire rookie season and played just nine games during his sophomore campaign. However, he was an ironman for the Denver Nuggets over the last two seasons, missing only four regular-season games.

Porter Jr. has thrived while stepping into a lead offensive role early this season following his trade to the rebuilding Nets. The 27-year-old has averaged 24.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 48/36/83 shooting splits. Brooklyn has posted a 116.51 offensive rating during Porter Jr.'s minutes this season compared to a 106.97 rating when he's off the floor.

The Nets struggled offensively for much of Friday's loss with Porter Jr. sidelined. They shot 34-of-85 (40 percent) from the field and 13-of-43 (30.2 percent) from three with 18 turnovers.

They'll face a Bucks team on Saturday that is also on a back-to-back amid a six-game losing streak. Egor Demin will also be sidelined for the matchup due to injury management for a left plantar fascia tear. Terance Mann is questionable for the matchup due to right rib soreness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Adductor; Strain Injury Management) and Kevin Porter Jr. (Right Knee; Meniscus Surgery) are questionable for the Bucks.