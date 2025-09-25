Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. faced backlash this offseason for several viral comments that many deemed controversial. Among them were his remarks about the WNBA.

During an appearance with popular streamer Plaqueboymax, Porter Jr. insinuated that a McDonald's All-American high school boys team would blow out the WNBA All-Star team or the women's Olympic team. He also faced backlash in January 2024 for comments about WNBA players' push for a pay raise, comparing their popularity to ping pong players.

Porter Jr. addressed his controversial WNBA comments at Nets media day on Tuesday.

“I'm the biggest fan of the WNBA,” he said. “I have two sisters that for most of my childhood beat me every single day at basketball. Like, I'm the biggest fan of the WNBA. I grew up with Sophie Cunningham. She's also from my [city], so we've talked a little about just being able to chop it up and talk on the podcast and things like that.”

Porter Jr.'s WNBA comments weren't the only ones to raise eyebrows this offseason. He also said he would be hurt by having either a “thot daughter” or a “gay son” and that he tests his dates by bringing up Andrew Tate content.

The 27-year-old explained the motivation behind his podcast, Curious Mike, and his growing social media presence.

“The podcast I started years ago. I think it's important for players to be able to kind of have a say in their own narrative,” Porter Jr. said. “That was part of it. I've had a podcast for a while, so it's nothing new. It was honestly just having more attention to detail in my life. I read a book, and it was just that thing you put off for the future, spend a day doing it now. So I honestly just gave it more effort because you have 24 hours in a day, I'm obviously not going to be in the gym all 24 hours.

“So I think it was just more intentionality of trying to be consistent with it. And obviously, it took off a little bit, and people paid attention to it, but there was nothing that really inspired it. It wasn't like, ‘Oh, I got traded, now let me get on this podcast.' I think it was just more me being focused on it a little bit.”

Porter Jr. will step into an expanded role with Brooklyn following his offseason trade. He said his podcasting will take a backseat during the season. That's probably for the best, given Nets general manager Sean Marks admitted the organization had multiple people address their trade acquisition about his offseason remarks.

“Those conversations that myself and a group have had with Michael will remain internal,” Marks said. “I think this is, as Jordi [Fernández] alluded to, a new environment for him, a new market, new expectations, new roles, both on the court and in the locker room for him. So, I think he’s finding his way. I think we’ll basically leave it at that. He knows where the organization stands on certain issues and topics, and this market is a little different from where he was.”