Michael Porter Jr. is going viral again for his dating tactics.

The Brooklyn Nets forward shared that he uses clips of controversial figure Andrew Tate when testing women he's dating.

“I need to see a little bit about their, like, beliefs,” said Porter about his dating tactic on the One Night with Steiny podcast. “So, I'm not saying I'm a misogynist or anything, but I'll throw on some Andrew Tate and see how they react… I'll bring up, like, conversations and play devil's advocate just to see how this girl, like, thinks about certain things.”

He didn't clarify whether he would want the woman to agree or disagree with Tate.

As he went on about his dating habits, he explained that he would only want to date someone who can “bring something to the table.”

“I don't mind providing for you, I don't mind doing that,” he said. “You can stay at the crib, you can do your thing. You gotta bring something to the table. You gotta help me mentally, you gotta be able to cook or something… otherwise what value are you bringing to my life. These girls nowadays it's like they just want to live like queens and do absolutely nothing.”

Additionally, he shared that he wouldn't want to date someone who has previously dated someone in the NBA.

“There was one girl I really liked… She used to talk to a dude in the league, and I was like I just can’t do it, because if I’m cooking him and he’s allowed to say that's why I hit your girl,” Porter added.

Michael Porter Jr. goes viral for his “vices”

Porter also recently went viral about his comments regarding his “vices.”

“My vice has always come in the form of women. And when I’m far from God, and I’m not in my word, l’m not praying, l’m not prioritizing Him, like that seems to be the place that the devil gets me, is in the space of women,” Porter Jr. said in a clip.

The Nets forward was recently traded from the Denver Nuggets to Brooklyn. The Nuggets received forward Cameron Johnson and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick in return. The Nets' first game of the 2025-2026 NBA season will be against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Oct. 22.