OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extended his streak of scoring 20+ points to 100 consecutive games in a 119-103 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, which earned a reaction from coach Mark Daigneault. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points on 11-of-20 attempts, including 3-for-4 from deep, leading the Thunder to its 26th win of the regular season.

After the game, Daigneault commended Gilgeous-Alexander for a consistent approach that the Thunder head coach admits goes unnoticed by most, but not Daigneault, he said.

“The commitment that he has to the game, his craft, the team — he's always in character on that stuff,” Daigneault said. “He is ruthlessly consistent in the invisible spaces that I see that you guys don’t, and there's probably 100 more that I don't see that he's taken care of. But it’s no accident that he’s the player that he is. He’s literally chiseled himself into this player.”

Mark Daigneault reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reaching his 100th consecutive 20+ point game: “He’s ruthlessly consistent in the invisible spaces that I see that you guys don’t… It’s no accident that he’s the player that he is. He’s literally chiseled himself to become this… pic.twitter.com/vAx9pmA8CS — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) December 23, 2025

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault watched Gilgeous-Alexander flirt with a triple-double, finishing with 10 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. Jalen Williams added 24 points, six rebounds, and two assists, and Ajay Mitchell's 16 points, nine rebounds, and two steals led the Thunder's bench.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander approaching Wilt Chamberlain's streak

After Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed Wilt Chamberlain's second-longest streak of 20+ point games (92), he's eyeing the first, which is 126 consecutive games. While Gilgeous-Alexander still has a ways to go, seeing him surpass one streak and enter the 100-game plateau for the other is quite an impressive feat for the league's reigning MVP.

Amid a 26-3 start for the defending champion, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will travel to face the Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday.