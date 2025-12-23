Trevor Lawrence led the Jacksonville Jaguars to arguably their biggest win of the season on Sunday as they snapped the 11-game winning streak of the Denver Broncos.

Lawrence, who's finally having a breakout campaign, threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a score to give the Jaguars the convincing victory, 34-20, for their sixth straight win.

With the way he has been playing, Lawrence has made a believer out of The Ringer's Bill Simmons.

“I thought Lawrence was awesome today. I think that was easily the best game I've ever watched from him,” said Simmons.

He admitted that he thought that the 26-year-old quarterback was already done after a series of unproductive seasons. But apparently, Lawrence, the top overall pick in 2021, only needed a little bit more time.

“Listen, I've watched a lot of Lawrence. He just always seemed frenetic to me. I'd just given up on him. I just thought we'd seen enough. How many starts can somebody have where they're kind of they are who they are? I don't know if it's the new coach, (but) he seems more confident,” added Simmons.

“I always thought he seemed kind of overwhelmed, especially in a game like the atmosphere today. I think a year ago, he throws three picks and he throws a red zone pick. I just think he would have stunk. But he was really good (against Denver).”

"That was easily the best game I've ever watched from him."@BillSimmons and @TheCousinSal praise Trevor Lawrence for his great performance against the Broncos.

Simmons also gave credit to the addition of Jakobi Meyers, whom he described as a “reliable security blanket” for Lawrence.

The Jaguars will look to solidify their hold of the top spot in the AFC South when they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.

Jacksonville has only been to the playoffs once in the last seven seasons.