Detroit Lions fans have endured a frustrating 2025 season, and Monday night brought an unexpected reminder of that reality from outside the football world.

During a live episode of WWE Raw in Grand Rapids, Michigan, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella took a sharp verbal jab at the Lions that quickly made waves among Detroit supporters.

WWE Raw aired from the Van Andel Arena, where the crowd was filled with Michigan natives and plenty of Lions gear. Bella made her way through the audience and climbed onto the announcers’ desk in front of Michael Cole and Corey Graves, microphone in hand. What followed was a promo that began with self-praise before pivoting directly toward the NFL.

“I’m a Hall of Famer and a former champion,” Bella said, via Nick Piccone of Crossing Board. “And this is what champion’s look like, do you got that? But you know what, I mean, how would you people know what champions look like? I mean, you root for the Lions. Let’s be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right?”

Nikki Bella spittin' facts "I mean, let's be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right?" pic.twitter.com/2PatJjep14 — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) December 23, 2025

The remark drew a mixed reaction from the crowd and immediately struck a nerve given Detroit’s current position. The Lions sit at 8-7 on the season and face steep odds, with just a six percent chance of reaching the playoffs, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Injuries have mounted, and Sunday’s 29-24 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers further complicated their postseason hopes.

Head coach Dan Campbell has acknowledged the disappointment surrounding the season’s trajectory, but the message inside the locker room remains focused on finishing strong. With two games remaining, Detroit still has an opportunity to show resilience, even if the margin for error has all but vanished.

The path to success isn’t always smooth, but the Eagles (10-5) meanwhile, continue to prove they can win in different ways. On Saturday, backed by a strong Eagles presence in Landover, Philadelphia secured a 29-18 victory over the Washington Commanders, clinching a possible playoff spot.

The Lions currently occupy third place in the NFC North, trailing the Green Bay Packers (9-5-1) and Chicago Bears (11-4) while sitting just outside the playoff picture in the NFC standings.

Their next challenge comes on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 25, a game that could determine whether meaningful football extends into the final week.

Bella’s comment may have stung, but it also underscored the reality Detroit is facing. How the Lions respond over the next two weeks will decide whether this season ends as a footnote — or as a foundation for something stronger.