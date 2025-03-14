The fourth quarter has been the Brooklyn Nets' kryptonite lately. Thursday's road matchup with the Chicago Bulls was no different.

Jordi Fernandez's squad led 92-82 at the start of the final frame but coughed up a 25-9 run over the next nine minutes en route to a 116-110 loss. The Nets shot 8-of-27 (29.6 percent) from the field and 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) from three in the closing period.

It marked the third time in the last four games that they have blown a fourth quarter lead of eight or more.

“Our third quarter was our best quarter and then from there we just relaxed and our focus was not there. And you clearly can see it,” Fernandez said. “We gotta be better. We gotta hold each other to a higher standard… Controlling the controllable, I think that's the way you win games. That's what happened a few games ago when we got the win [over the Los Angeles Lakers]. Our focus was in throughout the game, all the way through four quarters, and tonight it wasn't. So we just gotta be better.”

Brooklyn has posted a league-worst -36.1 fourth quarter net rating during a 1-9 stretch over the last 10 games.

Nets rise in draft lottery standings following latest late-game collapse

During that span, the Nets rank dead-last in fourth quarter offense, averaging 22.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 turnovers on 36.7 percent shooting from the field and 28.7 percent from three. They're 1-5 in clutch games (within five points in the final five minutes), shooting 14-of-36 from the field (38.9 percent) and 3-of-15 (20.0 percent) from three.

Cam Thomas fueled Brooklyn's early success against Chicago. The fourth-year guard scored 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting while matching his career-high with eight assists in the first half. However, as he did during Tuesday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he struggled in the second half, posting nine points and two assists on 4-of-14 shooting.

“Again, an impressive first half and then running a little bit out of gas in the second half. Probably a matter of being out for two months and trying to get in playing shape. He's gonna get there,” Fernandez said. “He's gotta keep doing what he's done in the first half of the last two games. He's been impressive. Not just his scoring, 16 the other day and 15 this game in the first half, but with the amount of assists.

Like today, he had eight in the first half, which is unbelievable. If he can sustain that for a whole game, you do your math and it's really impressive. That was good to see. That was the reason why we were so good offensively. And again, he'll keep working on sustaining that.”

D'Angelo Russell, the Nets' lead ball-handler alongside Thomas, was a non-factor. He finished with four points, four assists and two turnovers on 2-of-9 shooting. Tyrese Martin scored 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from three, while Nic Claxton added 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists on 8-of-13 shooting.

Coby White led the Bulls with 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting. Kevin Huerter and Tre Jones added 18 apiece. Chicago was without Josh Giddey after he sprained his ankle during Monday's win over the Indiana Pacers.

Brooklyn's string of late-game collapses comes with a silver lining. Thursday's loss gave the Nets sole possession of fifth place in the draft lottery standings, a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and a full game ahead of the Toronto Raptors with 16 remaining.

The fifth slot holds a 42.1 percent chance at a top-four pick and a 10.5 percent chance at the No. 1 pick. Those odds drop to 37.2 percent and 9.0 percent in sixth and 32.0 percent and 7.5 percent in seventh.

The Raptors have the easiest remaining strength of schedule, while the 76ers have the sixth-easiest. Meanwhile, the Nets will be heavy underdogs when they host the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks on a back-to-back this weekend.