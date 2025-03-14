CHICAGO – The best player for the Chicago Bulls since the All-Star break has been Josh Giddey. Giddey has been shooting lights out the past few weeks, and he is averaging over 23 points per game in his last nine games. The Bulls are currently on a three-game win streak, and his elite level of play is a big reason why. The only problem: Giddey is currently out with an ankle injury.

Josh Giddey had another big game on Monday night as the Bulls took down the Indiana Pacers at home. Unfortunately, Giddey left the game in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly on his ankle. He did not return.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan updated the situation on Wednesday, and he noted that Giddey will be out for a little bit. However, Giddey also noted that the pain had improved significantly since the injury took place.

The Bulls are taking on the Brooklyn Nets in Chicago on Thursday night, and Billy Donovan had another update on Giddey before the game.

“The swelling is definitely still there,” Donovan said to the media. “I think that’s certainly got to subside. But the one thing that I think prevents a lot of these guys from ramping up the rehab is when they have significant pain — and he doesn't really have as much pain, which is obviously really positive. So, he's been able to do some things. He'll travel. I don't know when he'll be back, but there's some optimism and hope that on this trip he could get back.”

After Thursday's game against the Nets, the Bulls will be on the road for two weeks. Their next six games will be away from home, and they will not play in Chicago until March 27th. After this road trip, the Bulls will only have six more home games in the regular season.

It's still unclear whether or not Josh Giddey will be able to play on this road trip, but if the Bulls are going to keep winning, they will need him.