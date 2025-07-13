The Brooklyn Nets' historic 2025 draft stunned NBA executives and analysts. That shock wasn't just a product of the team making a record five first-round picks, but also using three of them on international point guards. Yet, the Nets are confident that Egor Demin (No. 8), Nolan Traore (No. 19) and Ben Saraf (No. 26) can fit together.

Demin and Traore voiced their willingness to play on and off the ball after Brooklyn selected them. Saraf did the same on Saturday during his first solo interview since the draft.

“I'm doing whatever the team needs,” he said. “In the U18, I was more of a scorer. Last year in Germany, I was more of a point guard. So I feel like I can do both. Whatever the team needs, I'll do it on the court. Nolan can play both [on and off the ball], Egor can play both. So, it's kind of interesting. We all can play one of three positions.

“We're all are pretty smart, so we know how to share the ball together. I think we all have played with another point guard on the court before, so we all know how to do it, and I really love sharing the court with them. I really like talented, impressive players. So I'm having fun.”

Ben Saraf averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 44.4 percent shooting in Germany's top professional league last season.

Ben Saraf embracing positional versatility after Nets' historic draft

His fluid ball-handling and playmaking ability have led many to label him a point guard. However, like Demin, he has the size to play the wing at 6-foot-6 barefoot with a 6-foot-9 wingspan. “The size, pace, versatility, I think that's really most important to the team,” Saraf said of what the Nets liked about him during the pre-draft process. “I think they really love to pick players that are competitors, and I think I fit into that. I really love to compete, and I think this is what is really special about this team. Everybody's here competing.” Saraf's crafty handle and fluid athleticism allow him to create advantages as a driver. The 19-year-old is a gifted passer, capable of making quick decisions off defensive rotations. However, he'll need to gain strength to finish near the hoop efficiently as a below-the-rim player. Like Demin and Traore, Saraf struggled from three last season, shooting 29.0 percent on 2.3 attempts per game. His ability to play multiple positions within Brooklyn's offense will hinge on his development as a pull-up and catch-and-shoot threat. “My shooting off the dribble. Also, learning the system, how to control the pace. I think there are a lot of things that I need to grow in, but I think the staff and everybody here are really, really helping me,” he said of the areas he needs to improve. “I think they have the best coaches in the world. So, I think it's going to be really hard work. It's going to be easy because they're going to help me.”

Saraf flashed his advantage creation while serving as a primary ball handler with Brooklyn's second unit during his Summer League debut on Thursday. However, he struggled to finish plays, posting three points, two assists and two turnovers on 1-of-5 shooting in 18 minutes.

Meanwhile, Traore dominated the ball-handling responsibilities with the starters, posting 13 points and three assists on 3-of-5 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Demin played a heavier off-ball role, posting eight points, four rebounds and zero assists while converting 2-of-5 field goal attempts, all of which were threes.