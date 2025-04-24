French point guard and projected first-round pick Nolan Traore declared for the 2025 NBA draft on Thursday.

“I'm excited to take the next step in my career and declare for the NBA draft,” Traore told ESPN. “I still have many goals with my team, to finish the regular season strong, make the playoffs and then have a great draft process. I want to be drafted to the best situation with a pathway to earn playing time right away. I'm ready for that challenge.”

Traore, the 18th-ranked player in ESPN's Top 100 big board, plays for Saint-Quentin in France, which competes in the country's domestic Pro A league and the intercontinental Basketball Champions League.

French phenom Nolan Traore declares for NBA draft

The 18-year-old turned heads at last year's Nike Hoop Summit, posting 18 points and four assists against top-ranked prospects Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. Several mock drafts ranked Traore as high as the top five entering this season. However, a rocky year with Saint-Quentin has dropped him to the late teens in most projections.

The French floor general has averaged 10.8 points on 37/28/72 shooting splits with 5.2 assists and 2.5 turnovers per game over 26 appearances in the Pro A league. His struggles as an outside shooter have been a cause for concern among some NBA scouts.

“It has been a challenging year in France that has made me a much better and tougher player. The NBA is not going to be easy, and I think that this season will help me a lot in that regard,” Traore said.

Despite his shooting struggles, Traore possesses great positional size at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. He's blazing speed, fluid ball handling and passing ability allow him to generate shots for himself and his teammates in a variety of ways.

Nolan Traore has been on an upswing the past two months, notching impressive wins against high-level opponents while showcasing his outstanding speed, shot creation, and passing at 18 years old. Will have a lot of NBA eyeballs on him in April/May. pic.twitter.com/DQJvSDwaY0 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Traore is one of the youngest players in this year's draft, turning 19 in May. He'll be a prime candidate for a team in the mid to late teens looking to take a swing on a high-upside guard.

The Washington Wizards (18th) and Brooklyn Nets (19th) are logical landing spots as rebuilding teams in need of a lead ball handler.