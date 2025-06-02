Two weeks have passed since ClutchPoints' 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0 was updated with players seeing their stocks rise and fall after the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois. June is now upon us, and there are roughly three weeks until the 2025 NBA Draft, where Cooper Flagg will hear his name called as the first overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks.

After Flagg, the draft becomes a complete unknown. Dylan Harper is deemed by many to be the second-best player in this draft class, with Ace Bailey right there with him, but the San Antonio Spurs have a major decision to make regarding whether they keep their selection or not.

Teams around the NBA are bracing for this year's draft to be filled with trades, as a variety of teams in the lottery are looking to move around the draft board and gauging interest in their picks. As June 26 inches closer, further evaluations of this year's draft class are taking shape.

The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline for those going back to college and maintaining their eligibility passed on Wednesday, May 28. 50 total early entry candidates decided to withdraw their names from this year's draft, signaling a massive spike in collegiate returns in response to the increase in NIL valuations across the country.

As a result, what was once viewed to be a very deep draft into the second round has now lost several key names like Tahaad Pettiford, Yaxel Lendeborg, Labaron Philon, and Alex Condon, all of whom were borderline first-round prospects. Unlike previous drafts, where underclassmen dominated the selections, this year's draft is only top-heavy with freshmen.

Only 18 freshmen and one sophomore find themselves on our updated 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0, as 52 seniors make up the majority of the list.

Between pre-draft workouts continuing and international prospects finishing up their season, there is no better time to dive into the latest ClutchPoints 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0, featuring several updates and a lot of intel from scouts, executives, agents, and other league personnel.

First, let's start with the quick hitters regarding who is moving up and down the draft board, as well as how the withdrawal deadline drastically changed how every team around the NBA is viewing the second round of this year's draft.

Noa Essengue soars into top 10

If you haven't watched Noa Essengue play, watch some of his tape because this guy is the one international prospect teams are raving about right now. Once viewed as a possible late first-round pick, Essengue entered the lottery discussion around the NBA Draft Combine and is now a potential top-10 pick as his stock continues to soar.

In a recent three-game series against Alba Berlin to get to his league's semifinal series, Essengue averaged 13.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor. The 6-foot-10 big man set the tone early on for his club in this series against Berlin with a 21-point performance where he went 13-of-13 from the free-throw line.

On Sunday, in the first game of his team's semifinal series, Essengue went for 22 points and 14 rebounds in just under 30 minutes to give his team a 91-87 overtime win.

Between his length, athleticism, and ability to score on the interior, Essengue has established himself as one of the best big men in this draft class, right next to Khaman Maluach from Duke.

The best part about the Frenchman, and what teams can't stop talking about, is how he is still just 18 years old and won't be turning 19 until December. With plenty of room for growth as a high-level athlete any team can mold, there is a lot of intrigue surrounding Essengue three weeks out from the 2025 NBA Draft.

Carter Bryant a lottery lock?

Another player rising into the top-10 region of the 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0 is Carter Bryant from Arizona.

At the NBA Draft Combine, Bryant measured in at an underwhelming 6'6.5″ without shoes, but his 6'11.75″ wingspan caught everyone's attention, as did his 39.5-inch max vertical leap. Bryant is a high-flying forward who can not only push the tempo in transition but also be a strong facilitator and passer with the ball in his hands.

Defensively, he checks off all the boxes for possessing the speed and length to become a key wing defender at the next level. That is why both he and scouts alike are falling in love with the Toumani Camara comparisons being made. At the combine, Bryant also mentioned players like Trey Murphy III and Derrick White regarding whose film he is studying throughout the pre-draft process.

Teams are always looking for those young, key secondary players who can make a difference on the wing and inject energy into the team coming off the bench. That is an area Bryant is hoping to thrive in early on during his rookie season, which is why guys like Camara, Murphy, and White make the most sense for him to study.

Although he did not play much at Arizona, scouts are still very high on Bryant's outlook during his rookie campaign.

“It's clear to see that Arizona made a mistake not playing him more,” one scout shared with ClutchPoints. “Some have questioned his shot, but everything looks good there for him to immediately fit into a catch-and-shoot role. He's not the same as Keegan Murray, but that's kind of where your mind wanders to as far as shooting role as a rookie. He still needs work, but that size and potential are too much to pass on.”

With three weeks until the draft, Bryant is drawing serious lottery interest, including from teams selecting inside the top 10. There is growing speculation that Bryant is receiving heavy interest from the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks with the 11th and 13th picks, respectively.

Teams outside the lottery that have been eyeing Bryant during the pre-draft process may need to trade up if they really want to select him, as the 19-year-old's stock continues to rise.

Less talent exists in second round post-withdrawal deadline

The NCAA withdrawal deadline passed on May 28, resulting in several key draft prospects pulling their names out of the draft.

Tahaad Pettiford, a standout freshman at Auburn who was drawing serious consideration from teams with late first-round picks, ultimately decided now was not the right time for him to turn professional. Instead, he now heads back to what has become a powerhouse basketball program in the SEC, where he will be the star and make over $2 million from his NIL deal with the university.

Although he was a standout at the NBA Draft Combine, Pettiford is a perfect example of how NIL has completely changed the game for second-round prospects in the NBA Draft. The same can be said for Labaron Philon, another talented, athletic first-year guard from the SEC this past season.

Philon was set on keeping his name in the draft, but he too decided to withdraw and head back to Alabama. Even though he was also drawing first-round interest, the uncertainty of the possibility of being a second-round prospect and making less money than he could with an NIL deal at the NCAA level didn't make sense.

This is the new trend for “amateur” athletes in the NCAA, as most of these top players are making more money than they would as a second-round pick. The NCAA, which has proudly stood on the mantle of maintaining “integrity” and “honesty” as their main core values to govern student athletes, has now become a business where there is no more loyalty and players will simply follow the money to the highest bidder.

I mean, who can blame these kids? Take the money while you can, especially since the NCAA doesn't seem to have any plan to regulate NIL at the moment, and it's essentially free agency and open season for these players once the transfer portal opens. The definition of an amateur athlete is one who plays a sport on an unpaid rather than a professional basis. Take that for what it's worth.

The second round of this year's draft has been hit hard by the NIL business, as 14 different players on our NBA Draft Big Board 2.0 ended up withdrawing before the May 28 deadline. As a result, less impactful talents exist in the 40-59 region of this year's draft, which will lead to more intrigue for some teams to move out of the second round entirely for future draft picks.

FULL 2024 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0

1. Cooper Flagg – Duke – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 19.2 PTS, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 AST, 48.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'7.75″, Weight: 221 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

Cooper Flagg is going to be heading to Dallas as the first overall pick. There have been no indications that the Mavs are entertaining the thought of trading this pick, and Flagg will step into an important role right away during his rookie season alongside Anthony Davis since Kyrie Irving won't be back before the calendar flips to 2026.

Like Davis, Flagg can create plays for both himself and his teammates, which will really help the Mavs in life without Irving. Adding a point guard in free agency or on the trade market will still be one of GM Nico Harrison's main goals this offseason, but Flagg will be utilized right away for his point-forward abilities.

Harrison keeps preaching his “defense wins championships” mantra, and he will be pleased to see the effort Flagg gives on that end of the court. There isn't anything Flagg can't do on the basketball court, as he looks like a future All-Star before even stepping foot in an NBA game.

2. Ace Bailey – Rutgers – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 30 games, 17.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 34.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'7.5″, Weight: 203 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.5″

Almost everyone has Dylan Harper above Ace Bailey ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. I am fine being the outlier here, as I am sold on Bailey's upside to become a star and his long-term potential as a beast on both ends of the court in time.

Bailey can be a primary playmaker on the wing for his team, and he isn't scared of big moments against any opponent. That is what stands out with him, as teams are always searching for that it factor when it comes to these top prospects. This kid has that, and regardless of how you feel about his shot selection at Rutgers, he is going to learn his role right away against established stars in this league.

Going to the Philadelphia 76ers with the third pick would be an excellent spot for Bailey to continue maturing as a star in development, as he would get to learn from Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid while still making an impact on the court as a lengthy defender and burst of athleticism on the wing. It would be an absolute shock if he fell past the third pick in this year's draft.

3. Dylan Harper – Rutgers – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 29 games, 19.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 48.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.5″

Like Bailey, Harper is a game-changer. Not only is Harper a lefty combo guard who can play on or off the ball, but he is the type of guard who elevates those around him as off-ball shooting threats because of the attention he draws. It may not be an overstatement to put Harper even with Flagg in terms of having the highest basketball IQ in this draft class, as he is always making winning plays.

He is comfortable navigating ball screens, he makes the right decisions in pick-and-roll sets, and Harper tends to control the pace of play despite not always being a lead guard. That is what makes him a special player and potential star heading into the NBA, as the league continues to evolve into one where having shooting guards and small forwards that can initiate the offense makes teams championship contenders.

Will the Spurs take Harper with the second pick? If the draft were today or tomorrow, that is what would be happening, as he is too good to pass up and let another team select. However, with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle on the Spurs' roster, many are wondering where Harper would fit in.

4. Khaman Maluach – Duke – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 8.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 71.2 FG%, 25.0 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7'0.75″, Weight: 253 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6.75″

Khaman Maluach is the best big man in this draft class. At over 7'0″ tall with a near 7'7″ wingspan, Maluach is immediately going to make an impact as one of the league's best shot-blockers. He also has the potential to be an elite pick-and-roll screener. This is not only because of his lob-threat abilities but also because Maluach has the potential to become a pick-and-pop shooter.

Between his footwork in the paint and on the perimeter, Maluach has consistently been getting better through the months and is now locked into being a top-10 pick in this year's draft. The Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors are deemed by league personnel as the top four landing spots for the Duke center three weeks out from the draft.

5. VJ Edgecombe – Baylor – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.0 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 193 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

When it comes to putting the ball on the floor and scoring, VJ Edgecombe is one of the most explosive offensive talents in this draft class. He is not afraid to be physical with the ball in his hands, and Edgecombe always attacks the rim instead of settling for pull-up jumpers.

Although he is still a work in progress as an all-around facilitator, Edgecombe has drawn comparisons to Anthony Edwards and Donovan Mitchell in the sense that they all look to attack downhill and seek high-percentage shots.

All indications point to Edgecombe being the fourth pick to the Hornets in this year's draft, league sources said. Even if Bailey and Edgecombe are somehow on the board for Charlotte, it appears as if the Baylor freshman has the edge right now to join LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

6. Noa Essengue – France (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL) [+8]

2024-25 Stats: 53 games, 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 STL, 51.5 FG%, 26.1 3P%

Teams continue to rave about Noa Essengue's length, athleticism, and versatility as a big man who can help fill many different roles. He can block shots, rebound, score in the paint, and convert at the free-throw line. Essengue has also slowly been expanding his game to the perimeter. In time, he could be a multidimensional power forward or center whose team plays through at any spot on the court offensively.

Essengue continues to make an impact on Ratiopharm Ulm's playoff journey in Germany, and his potential continues to rise off the charts. At this point, he may have played himself into being a lottery lock from his performances overseas, as many organizations are attempting to schedule meetings with him before the draft.

Buy stock in Essengue now, as he is yet another high-potential player set to enter the NBA from France.

7. Tre Johnson – Texas – Freshman [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 19.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 42.7 FG%, 39.7 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.25″

No matter where Tre Johnson is on the court, he can knock down a shot at a high rate. Johnson proved to be one of the best pure freshman scorers from the perimeter in the NCAA this season and is just a pure bucket-getter. He will look to score immediately during his rookie season both as a catch-and-shoot threat and as someone who can pull up off the dribble.

It is not hard to say that Johnson is the best shooter in this draft class, given his ability to pull up from anywhere and any distance. That is what makes him an instant-impact rookie who could wind up going higher in the draft than his ranking on this NBA Draft Big Board.

Many around the league don't see Johnson being on the board past the sixth pick to the Washington Wizards, who desperately need a valuable perimeter shooting threat.

8. Kon Knueppel – Duke – Freshman [+2]

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 14.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 47.9 FG%, 40.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 219 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.25″

Despite an ankle injury that held him out from working on the court in front of personnel at the NBA Draft Combine in May, Kon Knueppel has been rising on draft boards. He is no longer playing second fiddle to Cooper Flagg at Duke, as Knueppel has proven to be worth a top-10 selection in his own right.

What makes Knueppel a lock to be a lottery selection is his poise. He just looks confident anywhere on offense, and good things happen when he is aggressive. Although it doesn't always look pretty, Knueppel has a knack for getting to the rim and finishing through contact.

Interest from the Utah Jazz with the fifth pick exists for Knueppel, as there will be a few teams fighting for him inside the top 10 of this year's draft.

9. Carter Bryant – Arizona – Freshman [+7]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 37.1 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6.5″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.75″

Length and 3-point shooting are hard to pass up when evaluating young prospects. That is why Carter Bryant continues to rise into the top 10 of this 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0. Bryant has the athleticism and length to be a two-way menace in years to come.

Although he did not play much at Arizona, teams have evaluated him closely throughout the pre-draft process and are confident that his lack of playing time at the NCAA level won't impact his development entering the NBA.

With several teams near the back of the lottery showing serious interest in Bryant, he is expected to be one of the first 14 players to hear his name called by Adam Silver on June 26.

10. Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma – Freshman [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 34 games, 17.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 43.4 FG%, 28.4 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'2.5″, Weight: 180 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.25″

There is no doubt that Jeremiah Fears could become a lead guard for an NBA franchise given his scoring prowess and attacking mindset with the ball in his hands. As a freshman in the SEC, Fears averaged 17.1 points per game, but he shot just 28.4 percent from 3-point range and turned the ball over an average of 3.4 times per game.

Since he is still only 18 years old and possesses potential as a lead guard, Fears is still viewed as a high-upside pick. Any team in need of a guard who can create scoring opportunities in the mid-range area and create space in isolation sets will have a lot of interest in Fears as their point guard of the future.

Right now, Fears' range seems to be in the 5-8 region with the Jazz, Wizards, Pelicans, and Nets. It is hard to imagine Fears falling out of the top 10.

11. Egor Demin – BYU – Freshman [-3]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 10.6 PTS, 5.5 AST, 3.9 REB, 41.2 FG%, 27.3 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'8.25″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.25″

Egor Demin has done wonders for his draft stock over the last month and now solidly finds himself as a lottery-projected prospect. The 6'8″ combo guard is one of the bigger guards in this draft class and is already being labeled as one of the best passers and playmakers. While he still has work to do as a shooter, Demin has impressed many with his shooting abilities during the pre-draft process.

Interest in Demin starts as high as the Pelicans with the seventh pick, sources said. If he isn't drafted inside the top 10, Demin's outlook becomes unclear given teams in the 10-15 region of the draft don't necessarily need a pass-first guard and facilitator.

12. Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois – Freshman [-5]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 52.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.75″

NBA personnel constantly rave about Kasparas Jakucionis' playmaking abilities, with some labeling him the best pure guard this year. No matter what team he ends up with, the Illinois product will find success getting his teammates involved and running an offense at his pace.

Can Jakucionis score? This is a big question surrounding the Lithuanian guard, as his abysmal shooting numbers from the perimeter are somewhat of a concern for a lead guard entering the NBA.

The same teams taking a long look at Demin are also fully engaged in finding out more about Jakucionis' potential and fit with their team.

13. Derik Queen – Maryland – Freshman [-2]

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 16.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%

Position: C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 248 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.5″

Derik Queen has seen his draft stock slip slightly during the pre-draft process due to some concerns about his shot-making abilities. Although he is still one of the best frontcourt players available in this year's draft, Queen's form and scoring mentality will need to be worked on.

There is a real possibility that Queen becomes this year's Dalton Knecht in the sense that he falls out of the lottery and is on the board in the middle of the first round. Expect there to be teams showing interest in trading up for Queen should this happen, as his stature and rebounding abilities in the paint can help impact winning while he develops a more consistent offensive approach.

14. Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina – Sophomore [-2]

2024-25 Stats: 32 games, 16.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 58.6 FG%, 26.5 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'6.5″, Weight: 239 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.75″

Overall, there isn't one thing that really sticks out about Collin Murray-Boyles' game. He does a lot of little things well, and he has the length to become a solid two-way threat at either forward position. However, his jumper needs some work, and he did force action at times that led to sloppy turnovers.

Murray-Boyles has the widest range out of the lottery-projected prospects on this big board, as he appears to be a plug-and-play type of player who can provide immediate frontcourt depth and also play on the wing defensively. He is a strong developmental project for a team wanting a player who can become a point forward.

15. Nolan Traore – France (Saint-Quentin – LNB) [-]

2024-25 Stats: 44 games, 12.2 PTS, 4.7 AST, 41.0 FG%, 31.4 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

Nolan Traore is one of several French prospects who will go in the first round of this year's draft. Speed and craftiness with the ball are two things that stick out about Traore's ability to lead an offense, especially when it comes to attacking angles in isolation situations. In doing so, he opens up plenty of space for easy-looking jumpers in the mid-range area.

Like Essengue, teams want to meet with and get to know Traore more before the draft. That will dictate whether his stock can rise into the lottery, where it was before the season began.

16. Asa Newell – Georgia – Freshman [+2]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 29.2 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'9″, Weight: 224 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.25″

Asa Newell wasn't a traditional center in his one season at Georgia, as he drew a lot of attention as a slasher and cutter off the ball on offense. Any team needing athleticism in their frontcourt and a change-of-pace big man capable of running up and down the floor in transition will have an interest in Newell. What makes him such a unique prospect is his ability to fill any role needed.

“You can put me in different areas of the court and be confident in my production,” Newell told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “Whether it’s guarding the best player or being able to switch on any sort of screens, I hold myself to a high standard on standing out this way.

“I always look to bring energy to the rest of the pack, and more times than not, it helps all of us succeed as a team.”

The 6'9″ forward is drawing interest as high as the Houston Rockets with the 10th pick in the draft, sources said.

17. Cedric Coward – Washington State – Senior [+4]

2024-25 Stats: 6 games, 17.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 BLK, 55.7 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.25″, Weight: 213 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2.25″

Much like how Jalen Williams looked when he entered the league with the OKC Thunder, Cedric Coward is set to follow in his footsteps as an athletic swingman who is more than comfortable facilitating action with the ball in his hands. There isn't a spot on the court Coward is uncomfortable in offensively, and his game translates perfectly to the NBA level, making him a potential lottery pick.

It has been said by other outlets, but NBA scouts keep talking about how similar Coward looks physically and in terms of his potential to Kawhi Leonard entering the league. The Coward hype train continues to make its rounds leading up to the draft.

18. Jase Richardson – Michigan State – Freshman [-5]

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 49.3 FG%, 41.2 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'0.5″, Weight: 178 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6″

Jase Richardson has slipped on the big board in recent weeks due to some concerns regarding his size and ability to defend longer, more athletic guards and wings in the NBA. Nonetheless, Richardson still projects to be a very confident shooter who thrives in pick-and-roll sets as a primary ball handler.

As of right now, Richardson finds himself behind the main grouping of guards, which consists of Fears, Demin, Jakucionis, and Traore.

19. Thomas Sorber – Georgetown – Freshman [-2]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 14.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.0 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 16.2 3P%

Position: C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 263 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

While he measured in at 6'9.25″ at the NBA Draft Combine, Thomas Sorber's 7'6″ wingspan caught everyone's attention. There is no telling where Sorber will end up right now, as a toe injury that he had season-ending surgery on has limited his ability to be on the court in the pre-draft process. Sorber will be a long-term project for any team that selects him.

20. Nique Clifford – Colorado State – Senior [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 18.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 49.6 FG%, 37.7 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

There is always at least one prospect in every draft class who flies up big boards across the league and that teams fall in love with after getting to see or spend time with him in person. That player this year is Nique Clifford from Colorado State, as he checks off all the boxes for what teams are looking for in key secondary talents.

Clifford is the definition of a player who can come in and immediately contribute to a playoff-contending team, and that is because of his versatility. Expect teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Minnesota Timberwolves to show interest in a win-now prospect like Clifford in the middle of the first round.

21. Danny Wolf – Michigan – Junior [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 13.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 33.6 3P%

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'10.5″, Weight: 252 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2.25″

Danny Wolf is a 7-foot big man who can act as a Nikola Jokic-like player in the sense that an offense flows through him being a primary passer. It is rare to find a frontcourt talent like Wolf who can put the ball on the floor and score while also finding open shooters around him, which is why there is a lot of interest in him throughout the first round of this year's draft.

If he falls into the 20s during the first round, expect several teams to inquire about moving up to select him.

22. Joan Beringer – France (Cedevita Olimpija – ABA) [+6]

2024-25 Stats: 59 games, 5.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 BLK, 62.4 FG%

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 236 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3″

There is a lot to like about Joan Beringer's upside as a lengthy 18-year-old with an insanely high motor. The only reason he is playing basketball is because he became too big to play soccer, as Beringer has only played organized basketball for three years.

Any team drafting Beringer will do so knowing that he won't be ready to contribute right away and will need a lot of time developing and being molded into what his new team wants behind the scenes.

23. Liam McNeeley – UConn – Freshman [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 27 games, 14.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 38.1 FG%, 31.7 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6.75″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.5″

Liam McNeeley will enter the NBA as a shoot-first prospect on the perimeter. However, McNeeley struggled to consistently prove he was a capable 3-point shooting threat in his one season at UConn due to some injury concerns. How this impacts his draft stock is a mystery leading up to the end of June.

Ahead of the draft, McNeeley has one of the widest draft stock ranges in the first round.

24. Noah Penda – France (Le Mans Sarthe – LNB) [-2 ]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 32.2 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 229 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

Unlike many international prospects who enter the draft as teenagers, Noah Penda waited a few years and is now 20 years old. This has helped him mature as a basketball player, as scouts have watched Penda become a much stronger defender and display his versatility playing with or without the ball on offense.

If Penda can develop a consistent shooting stroke from the 3-point line, he will be an immediate role player in a team's second unit. While still young, Penda can provide stability on a team's bench early in his career rather than solely focusing on his development behind the scenes.

25. Drake Powell – North Carolina – Freshman [+2]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 48.3 FG%, 37.9 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.25″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

Drake Powell is like Carter Bryant in the sense that he's an unproven freshman pushing all his chips in on being in the 2025 NBA Draft. As a freshman, Powell knocked down his 3-point shots at a 38 percent rate, and he showed flashes of his high-level defensive instincts, disrupting passing lanes off the ball.

Due to his 3-and-D potential, Powell is drawing interest from a variety of teams across the draft board in the first round. A team with time to spend developing his shot selection and positioning will get the most out of Powell on the wing.

26. Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida- Senior [-]

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 18.3 PTS, 4.2 AST, 3.7 REB, 44.8 FG%, 38.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'2″, Weight: 199 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4″

Walter Clayton Jr. is a household name after leading Florida to a national championship and is a winning talent. More importantly, he's a walking bucket who proved he could score against NBA-ready talents in the SEC despite being a smaller guard. There is so much Deron Williams and Jalen Brunson in Clayton's game, which is why it's surprising more teams closer to the lottery aren't expressing interest in the Florida guard.

Of course, that could change in the weeks leading up to the draft as Clayton meets with more teams. Any team wanting to add a 3-point shooting weapon and scoring to their roster will be thrilled to welcome this guy to their organization.

27. Will Riley – Illinois – Freshman [-2]

2024-25 Stats: 35 games, 12.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 42.3 FG%, 32.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8.25″, Weight: 186 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.75″

Will Riley could go anywhere from the lottery to the end of the first round. He is another major mystery entering this year's draft, as there are mixed reviews on his ability to score against stronger, physical defenders, as well as his overall shot selection. Then again, Riley displayed his strong attacking abilities at Illinois and has the potential to be a key shooting weapon.

While there is interest from teams with mid-first-round picks, there are also those who are favoring other prospects over Riley at this time.

28. Ben Saraf – Israel (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL) [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 51 games, 12.5 PTS, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 30.3 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7″

Ben Saraf is not an above-average athlete, which is why he is considered a low first-round prospect. However, Saraf makes up for his lack of explosiveness with smart decision-making as a primary ball handler in pick-and-roll sets. He also isn't afraid to look for scoring opportunities coming off screens as a primary playmaker.

Teams want to learn more about Saraf's defensive instincts and if he can consistently hit jumpers from the perimeter.

29. Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's – Junior [+2]

2024-25 Stats: 35 games, 14.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG%, 39.0 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'8.25″, Weight: 232 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5.25″

As a stretch forward, Rasheer Fleming knocked down nearly 40 percent of his 3-point shots this season at Saint Joseph's. He also displayed his clear all-around defensive potential with his 7'5″ wingspan. Fleming is a unique prospect many teams in the 20-30 range of this year's draft are showing heavy interest in because he can impact the game off the bench immediately during his rookie season.

It will take time for Fleming to create for himself and get to the rim on offense, but his ability to positively impact the game on defense is where he can make a living right away. There is a chance Fleming could rise up draft boards more before the draft.

30. Maxime Raynaud – Stanford – Senior [-]

2024-25 Stats: 35 games, 20.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 34.7 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7'0.25″, Weight: 237 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1.25″

Maxime Raynaud ended up being one of the biggest winners from the NBA Draft Combine after displaying his rebounding and three-level scoring abilities in the scrimmages. Every team is always looking for big men who can shoot from the perimeter, which is why interest in Raynaud as a first-round prospect has grown immensely.

While he is not the best athlete, Raynaud can be a decent rim protector who will immediately make a team's second-unit offense better. If he is still on the board at 28th overall, it is hard to envision the Boston Celtics passing on a player with Raynaud's skills.

31. Hugo Gonzalez – Spain (Real Madrid – Liga ACB) [+5]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 295 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

32. Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton – Senior [+3]

Position: C, Height: 7'1″, Weight: 257 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

33. Adou Thiero – Arkansas – Junior [+4]

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 218 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

34. Chaz Lanier – Tennessee – Senior [+7]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3.75″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

35. Bogoljub Markovic – Serbia (KK Mega – ABA) [+3]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

36. Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Penn State – Junior [+31]

Position: C, Height: 6'11.25″, Weight: 243 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3.25″

37. Kam Jones – Marquette – Senior [-4]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6″

38. Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest – Senior [+9]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 179 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

39. Jamir Watkins – Florida State – Senior [+24]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.25″

40. Alijah Martin – Florida – Senior [+10]

Position: SG, Height: 6'1.5″, Weight: 208 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

41. Alex Toohey – Australia (Sydney Kings – NBL) [+1]

Position: SF, Height: 6'7.75″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

42. Tyrese Proctor – Duke – Junior [+2]

Position: PG, Height: 6'4.25″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.25″

43. Koby Brea – Kentucky – Senior [+8]

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.75″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.25″

44. Sion James – Duke – Senior [+8]

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 218 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.5″

45. Rocco Zikarsky – Australia (Brisbane Bullets – NBL) [+3]

Position: C, Height: 7'3″, Weight: 257 lbs, Wingspan: 7'4.75″

46. Hansen Yang – China (Qingdao Eagles – CBA) [+20]

Position: C, Height: 7'1″, Weight: 253 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2.75″

47. Johni Broome – Auburn – Senior [+2]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 250 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.25″

48. Eric Dixon – Villanova – Senior [+9]

Position: PF, Height: 6'7.5″, Weight: 259 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.5″

49. John Tonje – Wisconsin – Senior [+15]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

50. Vladislav Goldin – Michigan – Senior [+8]

Position: C, Height: 7'0″, Weight: 253 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5.25″

51. Dink Pate – NBA G League (Mexico City Capitanes) [-5]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

52. RJ Luis Jr. – St. John's – Junior [+19]

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.75″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

53. Izan Almansa – Spain (Perth Wildcats – NBL) [+12]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1.75″

54. Mark Sears – Alabama – Senior [-]

Position: PG, Height: 5'10.75″”, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'2″

55. Tamar Bates – Missouri – Senior [-]

Position: SG, Height: 5'10.75″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'2″

56. Neoklis Avdalas – Greece (Peristeri Athens B.C. – HEBA A1) [+4]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'7.5″, Weight: 199 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

57. Javon Small – West Virginia – Senior [+15]

Position: PG, Height: 6'1″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4.75″

58. Lachlan Olbrich – Australia (Illawarra Hawks – NBL) [+1]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'8.75″, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.25

59. Michael Ruzic – Croatia (Club Joventut Badalona – Liga ACB) [+2]

Position: PF, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 221 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.75″

60. Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga – Senior [-4]

Position: PG, Height: 5'11”, Weight: 176 lbs, Wingspan: 6'2.25″

NBA Draft Big Board 3.0: #61-100

61. Brice Williams – Nebraska – Senior [+7]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5.25″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

62. Mouhamed Faye – Senegal (Pallacanestro Reggiana – LBA) [-]

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 220 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5″

63. Kobe Sanders – Nevada – Senior [+11]

Position: SG, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 203 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.25″

64. Micah Peavy – Georgetown – Senior [+14]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.25″

65. Ben Henshall – Australia (Perth Wildcats – NBL) [+8]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'5.5″, Weight: 193 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.5″

66. Grant Nelson – Alabama – Senior [+16]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

67. Malique Lewis – Trinidad and Tobago (South East Melbourne Phoenix – NBL) [+13]

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'6.75″, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1.25″

68. Caleb Love – Arizona – Senior [+11]

Position: PG, Height: 6'2.25″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.75″

69. Chucky Hepburn – Louisville – Senior [+12]

Position: PG, Height: 6'0.5″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4.5″

70. Clifford Omoruyi – Alabama – Senior [NEW]

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 250 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

71. Payton Sandfort – Iowa – Senior [+20]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 213 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

72. Max Shugla – VCU – Senior [+5]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4.25″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.75″

73. Jalon Moore – Oklahoma – Senior [+11]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 203 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.25″

74. Amari Williams – Kentucky – Senior [+18]

Position: C, Height: 6'10.5″, Weight: 255 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

75. Kadary Richmond – St. John's – Senior [+12]

Position: PG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

76. Kobe Johnson – UCLA – Senior [+19]

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 193 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

77. Andrew Carr – Kentucky – Senior [NEW]

Position: PF, Height: 6'9.5″, Weight: 222 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.75″

78. Ousmane N'Diaye – Senegal (Baskonia – ACB) [+10]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3″

79. Viktor Lakhin – Clemson- Senior [+19]

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 245 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2″

80. Jaxson Robinson – Kentucky – Senior [+13]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 192 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

81. Lamont Butler – Kentucky – Senior [NEW]

Position: PG, Height: 6'0.75″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.75″

82. Caleb Grill – Missouri – Senior [+4]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.25″

83. Curtis Jones – Iowa State – Senior [NEW]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

84. Mohamed Diawara – France (Cholet Basket – LNB Pro A) [NEW]

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 7'4″

85. Will Richard – Florida – Senior [+5]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9.75″

86. Chase Hunter – Clemson – Senior [+3]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.25″

87. Johnell Davis – Arkansas – Senior [NEW]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 196 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.75″

88. Saliou Niang – Senegal (Aquila Basket Trento – LBA) [+8]

Position: SF, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

89. Jacksen Moni – North Dakota State – Senior [+10]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2″

90. Igor Milicic Jr. – Tennessee – Senior [+10]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

91. Eli John Ndiaye – Australia (Real Madrid – ACB) [+6]

Position: PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

92. RJ Davis – North Carolina – Senior [NEW]

Position: PG, Height: 5'10.75″, Weight: 175 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4″

93. Tyson Degenhart – Boise State – Senior [NEW]

Position: PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

94. David Torresani – Italy (Treviso Basket – LBA) [-]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'2″, Weight: 160 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

95. LJ Cryer – Houston – Senior [NEW]

Position: PG, Height: 6'1″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4″

96. Chris Youngblood – Alabama – Senior [NEW]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.75″

97. Terrence Edwards Jr. – Louisville – Senior [NEW]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

98. John Poulakidas – Yale – Senior [NEW]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 199 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9.25″

99. Sean Pedulla – Ole Miss – Senior [NEW]

Position: PG, Height: 6'0.5″, Weight: 194 lbs, Wingspan: 6'1.75″

100. Coleman Hawkins – Kansas State – Senior [NEW]

Position: PF, Height: 6'9″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

See Brett Siegel's full 2025 NBA Big Board database here.