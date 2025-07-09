Chet Holmgren has only been with the Oklahoma City Thunder for two seasons, and he is already an NBA champion and one of the best players on the team. The Thunder have quickly built an elite young core that seems destined for sustained success, and they are locking their players in. Holmgren and OKC agreed to a fully guaranteed five-year rookie max contract extension on Wednesday, so he will be with the Thunder for the foreseeable future.

“Breaking: Oklahoma City Thunder star and NBA champion Chet Holmgren has agreed to a fully guaranteed five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could reach $250 million, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball told ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post.

The Thunder became NBA champions less than a month ago, and they wasted no time extending some of their best players. OKC got on MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander right away as the two parties agreed on a massive extension worth $285 million, and now, Chet Holmgren is getting the big bucks as well. Neither of these guys have been with the Thunder for very long, but they are the keys to success.

Holmgren was a standout star at Gonzaga during college, and he was part of some very talented teams. The Bulldogs always made deep runs in the NCAA tournament, but Holmgren never won a national title there. His elite level of play in college resulted in the Thunder selecting him with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Holmgren has now been in the NBA for two seasons, and he has experienced more success than a lot of players see in their entire career.

This past season, Holmgren averaged 15 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game and 2.0 assists per game. He shot 49% from the field and 37% from three. He is an incredibly unique player because of his lanky frame, and the fact that he can shoot the three so effectively at 7'1″ is huge.

Chet Holmgren has been a crucial addition to this team, and the Thunder know that. The future is very bright for this organization.

