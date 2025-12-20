In only his second season with the Chicago Bulls, Matas Buzelis knows how to bring the thrills, in the same vein as his idol, Tracy McGrady. On Friday, he followed suit against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the first quarter, Buzelis slammed it home during a fast break run, per Bulls Nation. With the Cavs leading 13-11 with under seven minutes left, Kevin Huerter pushed the tempo and found Buzelis. He slammed it with two hands, but in a very polished manner.

Thus, the game is at 13. So far, Buzelis is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Bulls are 11-15 and are fresh off a 127-111 win over the Cavs on Wednesday.

Matas Buzelis SLAMS IT DOWN 😤pic.twitter.com/gMROxf0TA7 — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) December 20, 2025

The Bulls are looking to finish the calendar year on a positive note after a recent seven-game losing streak. This was after the Bulls started the season unexpectedly strong at 6-1.

Meanwhile, Buzelis is emerging as a viable young player with potential. Last year, he played in 80 games and averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Article Continues Below

This season, he has found himself in the starting rotation alongside Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Nikola Vucevic. Buzelis possesses a unique blend of playmaking and is a versatile defensive player.

Matas Buzelis is growing, but needs more time .

With all the good things said, Buzelis is still only in his second year. He has plenty of talent but still needs time to blossom fully. At the beginning of the season, head coach Billy Donovan said that he “hasn't arrived yet”.

Certainly, Buzelis is a player who possesses a certain degree of impatience—in other words, not waiting for his turn to succeed. During Media Day in September, Buzelis said his two biggest goals were to win the Most Improved Award and win an NBA title.

The first goal is undoubtedly attainable. However, the second goal, we'll leave it there.