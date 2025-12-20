The San Antonio Spurs keep finding new ways to watch history unfold, and Victor Wembanyama is in the heart of it. During a lopsided 126-98 win against the Atlanta Hawks, Wemby delivered another rejection and locked in his 100th straight game with at least one block. The streak places the Spurs phenom alongside Patrick Ewing and Dikembe Mutombo, the only players to do it since blocks became official in 1973–74. It showed up as one stat, but it carried historic weight. He keeps bending timelines, and the Spurs are living inside it.

100 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A BLOCK. Only the 3rd player to do it since blocks were first recorded in 1973-74! VICTOR. WEMBANYAMA.

The run is rare. It is demanding and relentless. Victor Wembanyama now stands as just the third player ever to reach the mark, trailing only Mutombo, who reached 116 across stops with the Denver Nuggets and Hawks, and Ewing, who set the standard at 145 with the New York Knicks. Different eras. Different styles. Same defensive gravity. Every night, one shot changes shape because Spurs No. 1 is nearby.

Spurs set a defensive standard built nightly

This milestone is not built on flashes. It is built on routine dominance. Through 14 games for the Spurs, Wembanyama is averaging 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks in 32.4 minutes per night while shooting efficiently across all three levels. Those numbers are not theoretical. They show up under the stadium lights, possession after possession.

Against the Hawks, the block that sealed the streak felt inevitable. A drive. A rise. Then reach and timing swallowing space. Fans are already expecting it, and that may be the most dangerous part.

The Spurs are no longer just playing for tomorrow. They sit at 20–7, No. 3 in the West, riding a five-game winning streak that has sharpened expectations across the league. This is not a rebuild drifting forward. It is a team protecting something rare. A player who defends like the past and scores like the future.

One hundred straight games. Only three names. And one question growing louder. It is still early in the season, but can Victor Wembanyama chase down Dikembe Mutombo and Patrick Ewing?