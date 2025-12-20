Oregon football is sweating out some major injury concerns just hours before its College Football Playoff opener. According to On3 Insider Pete Nakos, Oregon's wide receiver room is dealing with a mixed bag of news.

True freshman sensation Dakorien Moore and veteran Gary Bryant Jr. remain questionable for tonight's clash against James Madison. However, the outlook is bleaker for transfer wideout Evan Stewart, who has been downgraded to doubtful.

This is a nervy development for the No. 5 Ducks, who are looking to make a deep run in the expanded 12-team playoff. While Stewart hasn't suited up this season due to a lingering knee issue, the potential absence of Moore and Bryant Jr. would be a legitimate blow to the offense.

Moore has been a spark plug in his freshman campaign, hauling in 28 catches for 443 yards and three touchdowns. His ability to stretch the field has been a key weapon for the Ducks, and missing him against a scrappy 12-1 Dukes team would put more pressure on the running game. Bryant Jr. has also been steady when healthy, contributing 25 receptions for 299 yards and four scores.

Head coach Dan Lanning has kept his cards close to his vest, but the “questionable” tag means these decisions likely go right down to warmups at Autzen Stadium.

James Madison is no pushover, entering the playoffs as the highest-ranked Group of 5 champion. If Oregon's receiving corps is thin, the Dukes might feel emboldened to stack the box and dare the Ducks to beat them through the air with backup options.

Kickoff is set for tonight in Eugene. The Ducks have the talent to win, but the training room updates are officially the biggest storyline to watch.