The Brooklyn Nets have their sights set on draft lottery odds rather than wins this season. After falling to the No. 8 pick in June's draft, the rebuilding squad is hoping for better fortunes next summer. ESPN projected the Nets to land Kansas star Darryn Peterson with the No. 1 pick in its latest mock draft.

“The Nets badly need a player to anchor their team moving forward,” Jeremy Woo wrote. “They've taken five first-round swings in the 2025 draft and are still figuring out how everyone fits long term. Peterson would address their lack of star power and then some.”

Peterson has emerged as the consensus No. 1 pick early in the college season.

The 6-foot-5 guard impressed during his first two appearances with Kansas, averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks on 15-of-25 shooting from the field, 6-of-12 from three and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line.

“Peterson's dynamic three-level scoring, impressive physical tools, defensive tenacity and competitive intangibles place him among the most complete and impactful freshman guards in recent memory,” Woo wrote. “It's worth noting that NBA evaluators have been underwhelmed by the Jayhawks' supporting cast thus far, and Kansas will seemingly go as far as Peterson can carry it. There's room for debate around the No. 1 spot as the season unfolds, but Peterson would likely be the choice if the draft took place today.”

Peterson has missed Kansas' past two games due to a hamstring strain. He will remain out for Tuesday's marquee matchup with Duke at Madison Square Garden.

That game will feature Cameron Boozer, ESPN's projected No. 3 pick by the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, BYU wing A.J. Dybansta was projected to be selected No. 2 by the Washington Wizards.