The Kansas Jayhawks face the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday night without their star freshman Darryn Peterson. The 6-foot-5 guard will miss his third straight game due to a hamstring strain, and sources have revealed why the Jayhawks are taking an extremely cautious approach with their projected top NBA draft pick.

A source told The Field of 68 that coach Bill Self refuses to risk Peterson's long-term health for short-term gains.

“Bill Self is being extra cautious with DP. There's no reason to push it now if he's not 100 percent because with hamstring injuries, he could wind up missing six weeks if he goes out there and pops it,” as per sources from Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

Peterson hasn't played since dropping 22 points against North Carolina on November 7. The hamstring issue first surfaced during preseason exhibitions, with cramps, before developing into a confirmed strain that has kept him sidelined through games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Princeton.

The timing stings because Peterson looked every bit the elite prospect in his brief action. He averaged 21.5 points on 60 percent shooting through two games, displaying the scoring versatility and court vision that have scouts projecting him as a legitimate number one overall pick in 2026.

Self addressed Peterson's status after Saturday's win over Princeton, stating the freshman would be out for the immediate future. The message was clear: November games aren't worth risking a six-week absence or worse. Kansas has handled lesser opponents without Peterson, but Duke represents a massive step up in competition.

The Jayhawks enter Tuesday's Champions Classic as 11.5-point underdogs, a spread that reflects the absence of Peterson. Fans also miss out on a marquee matchup between Peterson and Duke freshman Cameron Boozer, both projected as top-three picks in the 2026 draft.

For Kansas, the calculation is simple. A healthy Peterson gives them a chance at a deep tournament run and potentially a national title. Rushing him back now could cost them their entire season and damage the freshman's draft stock in the process.