Ja Morant suffered a UCL injury in his left elbow during the Memphis Grizzlies' 124-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on January 21. He's remained out of the lineup since then, and his latest injury update doesn't bode well.

Reports indicate that the 26-year-old point guard is still experiencing discomfort in his elbow, according to NBA Insider Brett Siegel. Morant had imaging done on his left elbow on Wednesday, and he will be reevaluated in two weeks.

“Grizzlies say Ja Morant continues to experience discomfort from the UCL sprain in his left elbow, and he underwent follow-up imaging yesterday, which revealed incomplete healing. Morant will be re-evaluated again in two more weeks.”

Morant is likely miss at least the next seven games for the Grizzlies. That's about one-third of the remaining games on the schedule. Memphis will have more information around March 19, which could reveal Morant's status for the remainder of the regular season.

Ja Morant, who is a two-time All-Star, has only played 20 games this season. It's been a rough go for the former first-round pick, as Morant is averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds (career-low), 8.1 assists (tied career-high), and 1.0 steals per game. He's also shooting 41.0% from the floor (career-low) and 23.5% from beyond the three-point line (career-low).

At one point in time, Morant was being viewed as potentially becoming the new face of the NBA. However, since getting in trouble for flashing guns on social media (suspended 33 games total in the 2022-23 season) and getting into an alleged fight in a 2022 incident with a then-17-year-old, Ja Morant's image in the league has dwindled, to say the least.