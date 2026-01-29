The Brooklyn Nets will be shorthanded on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets as they attempt to snap a six-game losing streak. On the front end of a back-to-back, the Nets are resting Egor Demin (left plantar fascia), Noah Clowney (lower back) and Cam Thomas (hamstring) for injury management. Ziaire Williams will also miss the game due to a left calf contusion.

Terance Mann is questionable due to back soreness.

Demin has sat back-to-backs for most of the season after missing most of the offseason due to a plantar fascia tear. Thomas has not played in a back-to-back since returning from a multi-month absence due to a hamstring injury, his fourth of the last year. Meanwhile, Clowney has missed Brooklyn's previous two games due to a lower back ailment.

Williams was injured in a scuffle during the final minutes of Tuesday's 106-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Nets resting Egor Demin, others vs. Nuggets despite six-game losing streak

Article Continues Below

The Nets have lost 14 of their last 16 games. They rank 29th in offense, 29th in defense and dead-last in net rating (-13.3) during that span. The cold stretch has brought them within one game of the top spot in the draft lottery standings.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have won nine of their last 11 games despite battling a slew of injuries. Nikola Jokic (Left Knee; Bone Bruise), Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring; Strain), Cam Johnson (Right Knee; Bone Bruise) and Christian Braun (Left Ankle; Sprain) will not play on Thursday.

Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring; Inflammation/Left Hip Inflammation) and Jonas Valanciunas (Right Calf; Strain) are probable.

The Nets will face the Utah Jazz on Friday in a back-to-back.