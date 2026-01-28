The Denver Nuggets are searching for stability in their frontcourt as they continue a demanding road trip without their franchise cornerstone. Ahead of their matchup against the Washington Wizards, the team received a potential boost with veteran center Jonas Valanciunas listed as questionable following a right calf strain.

Valanciunas has been a reliable interior presence this season, averaging 8.5 points and nearly five rebounds in limited minutes, and his return would provide much-needed reinforcement while Nikola Jokic remains sidelined.

Jokic has not suited up since late December after suffering a left knee bone bruise against the Miami Heat, leaving the Nuggets to navigate a condensed January schedule by relying heavily on their secondary rotations and the leadership of Jamal Murray.

“Early February remains the soonest that the Nuggets can conceivably get Nikola Jokić back from the knee injury he sustained in Miami on Dec. 29. Denver has somehow managed to go 9-6 without Jokić and facing no shortage of additional injuries,” Marc Stein reported on The Stein Line.

Shams: "The Denver Nuggets will reevaluate Nikola Jokic in about a week. He is making great progress, he's in the ramp up phase of his return to play process" pic.twitter.com/QKp0M2SzII — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 27, 2026

This conservative timeline contrasts slightly with recent optimism from Shams Charania on NBA Today, who noted that Jokic has resumed on-court workouts and appears to be making “rapid progress.”

Charania suggested that a return by the end of January remains possible, which would be crucial for Jokic to remain eligible for postseason awards like the MVP under the league's 65-game requirement.

Despite the absence of the three-time MVP, Denver has remained remarkably resilient, holding a 31-16 record and the third spot in the Western Conference. The “no Joker” run has seen young players like Peyton Watson emerge as legitimate scoring threats, with Watson averaging over 21 points throughout January.

This survival has even prompted analysts like Bill Simmons to move Denver into the top tier of title favorites, noting the importance of the team's depth development during this stretch.

As the Nuggets prepare for the upcoming All-Star break, the bond between Jokic and fellow superstar Luka Doncic remains a highlight for fans. Doncic expressed excitement about teaming up with Jokic for Team World in the new All-Star format, though it remains uncertain if the Nuggets' star will be healthy enough to participate in the midseason spectacle.