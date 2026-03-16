The Portland Trail Blazers will look to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday vs. the Brooklyn Nets. They could be without backup center Robert Williams during the second night of the back-to-back.

Williams is questionable for the matchup with Brooklyn due to left knee injury management. The veteran center has been managing his left knee since undergoing surgery last March and missing the start of this season.

However, Williams has played his best basketball of the season recently. The 28-year-old has averaged 10.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks on 66.7 percent shooting in 21.1 minutes per game over his last seven appearances.

He posted six points, 12 rebounds and three blocks on 3-of-5 shooting in 20 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 loss to the 76ers.

Robert Williams questionable for Nets matchup as Trail Blazers battle for play-in position

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Williams' presence on Monday would give the Trail Blazers a significant edge against a Nets team with only one available center. Nic Claxton is available for Brooklyn after missing Saturday's loss at Philadelphia due to rest. However, Day'Ron Sharpe has been ruled out for the season, leaving the team without a traditional center in the second unit.

The Trail Blazers are battling for position in the Western Conference play-in race. They sit in 10th place amid a 3-5 stretch, a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors in ninth.

Meanwhile, the Nets have lost three straight while pivoting to a more aggressive tank following back-to-back wins over the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies. Brooklyn will be without Michael Porter Jr. (right ankle sprain), Noah Clowney (rest), Terance Mann (left achilles soreness), Egor Demin (Left Plantar Fascia Injury Management) and Sharpe (Left Thumb UCL Tear) on Monday.