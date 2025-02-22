A struggling Brooklyn Nets offense will be without its starting point guard on Saturday vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. D'Angelo Russell will be sidelined for the matchup, potentially longer, after spraining his ankle during Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets rank dead-last in offense over the last month, averaging 98.9 points per game on 42.5 percent shooting from the field and 29.2 percent from three. After the buyout of Ben Simmons, Russell is the one player they cannot afford to lose.

Brooklyn led Cleveland 60-55 midway through the third quarter against Cleveland but immediately surrendered a 28-11 run after Russell went down.

“It hurt. It hurt,” Trendon Watford said of losing Russell. “I knew it was gonna be tough without him in the fourth. It's obviously rough when our starting point guard goes down. But knowing him, it'll be alright.”

Russell has averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 assists on 38/32/88 shooting splits since joining the Nets in a Dec. 29 trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. While he's struggled shooting the ball, his ball-handling, facilitation and improved defense have been integral to Brooklyn's ability to compete. The team is 8-9 in games he's played and 0-6 when he's sat.

Nets offense could be in for rough stretch with D'Angelo Russell sidelined

D'Angelo Russell has posted a team-best +13.1 net rating swing (team points scored per 100 possessions minus points allowed per 100 possessions) with the Nets, per CleaningTheGlass, which filters out garbage time minutes.

Watford will step in as Brooklyn's lead ball-handler during his absence. The 6-foot-8 point-forward has impressed since replacing Ben Simmons as the team's backup point guard. He's averaged 10.7 points and 2.4 assists on 49.2 percent shooting and posted a team-best 9.3 Box Plus-Minus over his last seven appearances.