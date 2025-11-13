Danny Wolf's first extended NBA minutes will have to wait longer. The Brooklyn Nets assigned Wolf and fellow rookie Ben Saraf to their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, on Thursday. That move comes after the team elevated Wolf and Saraf to Brooklyn for Tuesday's 119-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Despite Day'Ron Sharpe missing the game due to injury and the Nets not having another backup center on the roster, Wolf remained on the bench vs. Toronto. Head coach Jordi Fernandez opted to play third-year forward Noah Clowney extended minutes at center with the second unit.

“Noah’s got the experience right now. The opportunities will come for everybody. It’s my decision. I just went with Noah because I’ve seen him multiple times. That’s pretty much it,” Fernandez said of the decision.

Asked Jordi Fernandez why he played Noah Clowney extended minutes at backup center instead of bringing in Danny Wolf: "Noah has the experience right now. The opportunities will come for everybody. This is my decision. I just went with Noah because I've seen him multiple times."

Wolf played two garbage-time minutes in the loss, scoring his first NBA points on a pair of free throws.

Despite being the oldest of Brooklyn's rookies at 21 years old, Wolf is the only Nets draft pick yet to play extended NBA minutes. Fernandez recently spoke about Brooklyn's development plan for Wolf, Saraf and Nolan Traore after the team assigned the rookie trio to Long Island.

“If we get the whole season with them, between playing in Long Island and the NBA, [playing] 60-plus games is a win. We believe they can compete at this [NBA] level. It's just a process,” the coach said.

Wolf posted back-to-back double-doubles during his first two G League appearances last week. He scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting with 13 rebounds, two assists and three turnovers during a 112-105 loss to the Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.

Wolf's return to the G League could indicate that Sharpe is nearing a return from a glute injury. The Nets listed the backup center as questionable for the Raptors matchup before ruling him out.