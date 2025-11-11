Ten games into the Brooklyn Nets' season, Danny Wolf is the only one of the team's five rookies yet to play extended NBA minutes. That could change in the coming days.

After losing Cam Thomas to a hamstring injury, the Nets were dealt another injury blow during Sunday's loss to the New York Knicks. Backup center Day'Ron Sharpe exited the game with left hamstring tightness and was ruled out. While the severity of the injury is unknown, he is questionable for Tuesday's Toronto Raptors matchup at Barclays Center.

If Sharpe misses time, Wolf will be in line for the first meaningful minutes of his career.

Danny Wolf preparing for first NBA audition with injury-riddled Nets

Wolf was sidelined for a period after injuring his ankle during a shootaround the day of Brooklyn's season-opener. However, he's remained out of the rotation since returning. The No. 27 pick made his NBA debut during a Nov. 3 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing three garbage-time minutes.

The Nets assigned Wolf and fellow rookies Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore to their G League affiliate on Wednesday. Wolf posted back-to-back double-doubles during his first two G League appearances. He scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting with 13 rebounds, two assists and three turnovers during a 112-105 loss to the Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.

While he was the last of the Nets' NBA-record five first-round picks, Wolf drew a considerable amount of buzz leading up to and after the draft. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie had the former Michigan star No. 14 on his big board, 13 spots ahead of where Brooklyn landed him. Meanwhile, one NBA General Manager voted Wolf the biggest steal of the draft in the annual GM survey.

Wolf has looked promising during his limited game action following the draft. In addition to his recent G League performance, the 21-year-old was impactful during his preseason minutes. He averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from three in 13.0 minutes per game during a pair of matchups with the Phoenix Suns.