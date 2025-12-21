The Chicago Bears got a huge win on Saturday, over the Green Bay Packers. Chicago's quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 250 passing yards, and two touchdowns. One of those touchdown throws was to wideout DJ Moore, in overtime.

Following the game, Williams and Moore talked about their touchdown connection. It was on a beautiful 46-yard play, that the two had worked on in practice.

“I was up watching film in his (Coach Ben Johnson's) office and we just kind of went over small details throughout the play, and the next day we came out and discussed it and hit it in practice,” Williams said, per ESPN. “Ended up working out just how we thought.”

Moore said that he and Williams were speaking to each other without words.

“Once I saw the defense was one-on-one,” Moore said, “I knew Caleb was going to give me a chance with the ball like he did at practice, and we connected on it.”

With the 22-16 win, Chicago improved to 11-4 on the year. The Bears put some distance between them and the other teams in the NFC North. Chicago is first in the division.

Chicago avenged a loss they had suffered against Green Bay just a few weeks before, on December 7.

“I don't think I have been around a team that, when it's this late in games, just they don't bat an eye,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. “You don't feel any despair on the sideline from any of the phases. You might feel it in the stadium a little bit. I could feel the fans kind of coming to life again once we got a little momentum going in the fourth quarter, but our guys, they don't miss a beat. They just keep plucking along, and they know good things will come if we keep swinging away.”

Bears fans, including professional wrestler Seth Rollins, went wild following Chicago's win Saturday.