On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road for a game against the Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 pm ET. While the Cowboys were eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday due to a win by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chargers still have everything to play for in this game, including an outside shot at the AFC West divisional crown.

Prior to the game on Sunday, the Chargers got a positive injury update on one of their key wide receivers.

“#Chargers WR Quentin Johnston is up,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnston missed last week's road game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a groin injury, but will be back out there to take on a Cowboys defense that has not exactly been a great unit so far this season.

Johnston has turned himself into a key member of the Chargers' wide receiver room over the last couple of seasons, overcoming an early portion of his career that was largely defined by dropped passes.

Meanwhile, the Chargers' much-maligned offensive line will do its best to give quarterback Justin Herbert some time in the pocket against a Cowboys defense that will be playing without star pass rusher Quinnen Williams, who will miss this game due to a concussion.

In any case, the Cowboys and Chargers are set to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET from Arlington. After that, the Chargers will next hit the field on Saturday against the Houston Texans.