As the Dallas Cowboys' dream for the playoffs was dashed after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders on Saturday, the team still has a game to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, there is some news regarding Cowboys star Quinnen Williams and working through a concussion ahead of the matchup.

With the inactives coming out ahead of the afternoon games on Sunday, Adam Schefter reports that Williams will be out for the contest against the Chargers. His week of practice saw Williams return on Thursday in limited fashion, even record a full session on Friday, but the team will keep him out for Sunday's game.

After not taking part in practice last Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer would give insight into the progress Williams is making after suffering from a concussion in last Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Schottenheimer would say how the 28-year-old is “doing better.”

“Quinnen is doing better. We’ll see how he moves through the protocol; he is doing better. … We’re in pads so he won’t do anything today,” Schottenheimer said, via the team's YouTube page.

A day later, Williams would return to practice, in limited ways, as said before, which was seen as “positive momentum” as mentioned by Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News.

“Good news for the Cowboys: DT Quinnen Williams and FB Hunter Luepke were on the practice field today. Positive momentum for them after they had concussions on Sunday,” Hoyt wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

At any rate, one could say that Dallas is saving foundational pieces for their defense from further complications, especially in a game that means little since the team was eliminated from playoff contention. Still, the Cowboys look for something to build off of with the game against the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.