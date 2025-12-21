This year, the Netflix NFL Christmas broadcast includes an NFC North showdown that WWE star and Chicago Bears superfan Seth Rollins will be keeping a close eye on.

While Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, don't get each other Christmas gifts, as they explained to ClutchPoints, citing “pressure” as the main reason, Rollins is hoping for another gift: a Minnesota Vikings win over the Detroit Lions.

“I'm gonna be a Vikings fan on [Christmas] night,” Rollins decided. “I have a feeling because the Bears and the Lions play the following week in Week 18 in Chicago. I would love for the Lions to be a non-factor at that point. [chuckles].”

Ideally, Rollins' Bears would already have a playoff seed locked in by the time Week 18 rolls around. Chicago moved a step closer to doing so with a thrilling comeback win over the rival Green Bay Packers that had Rollins going nuts on Saturday night. If the Lions lose to Aaron Rodgers' Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Bears are in the playoffs.

The cherry on top would be the kicking the Lions out of the playoffs in Week 18 if that's still on the table. For now, Rollins knows the Vikings will have a tall task ahead of them on Christmas.

“I assume the Lions are gonna go in as [the] favorite, even on the road. But Brian Flores' defense is legit, man, and if J.J. [McCarthy is] on, that team can be pretty dangerous. You saw that last week. They had a really nice game.”

Why don't Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch get each other Christmas gifts?

Despite being two of WWE's top stars, Rollins and Lynch don't get each other Christmas gifts. It doesn't sound like they ever have, having made the decision years ago when they first started dating. The reasoning is simple, in their minds.

When asked what the best Christmas gift they've gotten for each other was, Rollins quickly responded, “Well, this is an easy one because we don't do Christmas presents.”

This has been a longstanding tradition in their relationship. “From the get-go, we said no Christmas presents,” she said, before emphasizing, “and it's been great.”

Rollins explained, “There's so much pressure involved in getting a gift for your significant other, your friends, your manager, whoever it is. You've gotta get everybody a gift.”

By not getting a gift for your significant other, it removes a “big piece off that plate,” and it creates “less clutter” around the house. Plus, as Lynch noted, they're adults with money, so “if we want something, we just get it ourselves.”

Rollins and Lynch didn't think I was “impressed at all” by their Christmas tradition. That's not the case, but Rollins further justified their actions. “The thought is [in] the lack of pressure for the other person,” he explained. “That is the thought.”

Who are the NFL's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch?

Article Continues Below

While the Bears don't even have a playoff spot locked up yet, Lynch is unwavering in her support of the team. She was adamant that they are going to Super Bowl 60, with Rollins noting that she's fully “convinced” of it.

“Yep,” she agreed. “They're gonna do the Super Bowl Shuffle.”

When it comes to who the NFL's equivalent of WWE legend Lynch is, it was just as easy to decide.

“I would say Ben Johnson [is the Becky Lynch of the NFL], because he is better than the rest,” Lynch declared. “When the good does better, better does best.”

Rollins couldn't help but laugh at Lynch's butchering of Johnson's “good, better, best” mantra. “That was close!” Rollins said with a laugh, bringing a sense of humanity to his larger-than-life WWE persona.

The “Visionary” then named his NFL counterpart: reigning NFL MVP and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“He can do it all; that's me,” Rollins explained. “I can do it all, reigning MVP. Untouchable.”

What's Seth Rollins' role on Netflix's NFL Christmas Day broadcast?

Rollins is a fixture of Good Morning Football, so he knows his stuff. He will be bringing his knowledge, as well as some “color,” to the broadcast.

“I'm gonna be breaking down the game, man!” Rollins said of his role. “I'm gonna be talking about what's good, what's bad; I'm gonna be analyzing, 'cause that's what I do. I love to talk about football, I love to watch football, [and I'm] very excited to be there and add some color to the broadcast.”

This may be the last marquee appearance for the WWE couple in 2025. Rollins is still out with an injury, but Lynch will soon be seen in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. So, big things are in store in 2026.