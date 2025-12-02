Brooklyn Nets rookie Danny Wolf is making the most of his first extended NBA opportunity. After scoring a team-high 22 points off the bench during Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the big man provided another electrifying moment on Monday.

Wolf threw down a poster dunk over Miles Bridges during the fourth quarter of Brooklyn's 1116-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The viral highlight shocked several of the rookie's Nets teammates, including Michael Porter Jr., who shared why the dunk caught him off guard.

“[That's a] white boy,” Porter Jr. said with a laugh. “Nah, I'm playing. Danny's been showing out since training camp. I've said it multiple times that Danny is one of my favorite rookies that I've ever played with and seen. From day one of training camp, he surprised me with his ability to handle the ball, the way he moves quick on his feet, the way he can pass and shoot. So being out there with him was really fun. It was my first time on the floor with him.”

Michael Porter Jr. on his shocked reaction to Danny Wolf’s poster dunk: “White boy.” 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/3zJt60mcY5 pic.twitter.com/HnGhEOPitm — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 2, 2025

Following a slow start, Wolf was among Brooklyn's main closers down the stretch of Monday's win.

Danny Wolf continues to impress during first extended NBA opportunity with Nets

The 21-year-old scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter. He shot 4-of-6 from the field with five rebounds and an assist in 12 minutes during the final frame. His dunk over Bridges was the exclamation point on the Nets' first home win of the season.

“It felt great,” Wolf said of the play. “Against Milwaukee, there was another opportunity for that, and I laid the ball up [instead]. Before today's game, I said I was going to try to catch a body or try to dunk on somebody. I was kinda saying that as a joke. But kind of looking at that as an opportunity, and just kind of trying to attack the rim. And I did it, and I reaped the rewards.”

Danny Wolf on his poster dunk over Miles Bridges: “Before the game I said I was gonna try to catch a body.” https://t.co/3zJt60mcY5 pic.twitter.com/OCu4mzrKJx — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 2, 2025

Wolf was the only one of the Nets' five rookies yet to play extended NBA minutes before last weekend. However, following a productive G League stint, the No. 27 pick has impressed over Brooklyn's last three games, averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists on .444/.429/.875 shooting splits in 20.8 minutes per night.

Wolf's performance may have solidified his place in the Nets' rotation moving forward.

“Obviously, coming into the NBA, you don't really know exactly the fine details as to what you're getting yourself into,” he said. “I look back on the first month, and you're not getting the opportunity. You're sitting on the bench, and you just have that itch to play. I think going down to Long Island, the coaching and front office told me that how you look at it is what you can get out of it. That's what I said from day one. Credit to a lot of the guys who passed that mindset on to me. I went down there with a great mindset and looked at it as an opportunity to work on my game and get reps.

“It's just being ready for your opportunity. Just trying to do the little things. And I think these last two and a half, three games, I've kind of done what I could… [Now] it's just kind of putting these past me and continuing to get better and know that I just gotta keep working to get what I want.”