With their draft lottery odds more of a concern than wins and losses, the Brooklyn Nets have auditioned several young prospects recently. While they clinched the sixth-best lottery odds on Wednesday, they will continue their youth movement to close the season. The Nets ruled out Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell and Day'Ron Sharpe for Thursday's Atlanta Hawks matchup.

The game will mark Cam Johnson's fifth consecutive absence due to a lower back contusion. Russell will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury, while Sharpe has missed eight straight due to a knee sprain.

With Russell, Johnson and Sharpe sidelined, several backups and G League call-ups have received extended minutes to showcase themselves. Reece Beekman, Drew Timme, Maxwell Lewis, Tyson Etienne, Dariq Whitehead and Tosan Evbuomwan led the Nets in minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Whitehead, the No. 22 pick in the 2023 draft, is the most notable prospect of the group. The 20-year-old has made the most of his extended opportunity, averaging 9.4 points while shooting 41 percent from three in 20.9 minutes per game over his last seven appearances.

Drew Timme has also impressed after signing a two-year deal with Brooklyn following a breakout stint with the Long Island Nets. The former Gonzaga star has averaged 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 54.2 percent shooting over six outings. Timme is vying for a roster spot next season, as his contract features a team option in 2025-26.

Two-way signings Tosan Evbuomwan, Reece Beekman and Tyson Etienne are also trying to secure a spot in Brooklyn's long-term plans. Evbuomwan has been the most impressive of the group. The 6-foot-8 wing has looked the part during his NBA opportunities, averaging 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 44/32/78 shooting splits over 25 appearances.

Maxwell Lewis doesn't need to worry about securing an NBA roster spot next season. The former second-round pick's $2.2 million salary for 2025-26 is fully guaranteed. However, Lewis has shown flashes of two-way impact over the last month after joining the Nets alongside D'Angelo Russell in a midseason trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 6-foot-7 wing has averaged 7.9 points and 3.2 rebounds on 36.4 percent shooting from three in 20 minutes per game over his last 13 outings.

Following Thursday's Hawks matchup, the Nets will close the season on Sunday at home against the New York Knicks.