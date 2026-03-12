The New York Giants are building around Jaxson Dart as they enter the John Harbaugh era. This time Harbaugh adds a past rival via the Pittsburgh Steelers after re-signing Isaiah Hodgins.

The Giants reeled in Calvin Austin Thursday, with ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealing the contract details.

Former Steelers free agent receiver Calvin Austin is signing a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million with the NY Giants, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/XPZK4QenlV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2026

Austin leaves the Steel City after three seasons. He first arrived to the league as a fourth rounder from Memphis. Austin, however, never surpassed 40 receptions each season as he played for multiple quarterbacks including Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

But he'll add some special teams value too as he's racked up 639 punt return yards. Harbaugh and Dart gain a versatile weapon here as they build the offense up.

Looking at Giants' additions for Jaxson Dart, John Harbaugh

Austin presents a new slot wide receiver option in the wake of Wan'Dale Robinson leaving New York. But Austin isn't the only key addition here along with luring back the big target Hodgins.

Harbaugh helped land a past Baltimore Ravens star of his in Patrick Ricard. And Ricard isn't the only ex-Ravens representative walking in, as Isaiah Likely comes over to be Dart's tight end. Likely agreed to a blockbuster $40 million deal on Monday.

The Giants aren't ignoring the trenches either to protect their new QB of the future. Evan Neal is earning one more chance to deliver for the Giants despite fielding subpar results in his young career.

Are these moves boosting the Giants' Super Bowl odds? New York isn't near the top, nor are the Giants at the bottom of the odds. They've earned a current 100-1 chance that ranks them 23rd by DraftKings.