The Tennessee Titans have been busy in free agency, bringing in a plethora of new, but familiar faces to the roster. Head coach Robert Saleh seemingly has a long list of players he wants on his team, and Tennessee has gone out and acquired them. On Thursday, the organization added another former starter of the New York Jets to the team.

Reports indicate that former Jets safety Tony Adams is signing a one-year deal with the Titans, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. The 27-year-0ld defensive back is the sixth player Tennessee has signed who has previously worked with Saleh.

“Sources: The Titans are signing former Jets S Tony Adams to a 1-year deal. Adams, who started 36 games with the Jets, is the latest player to reunite with Robert Saleh, joining Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jacob Martin, and Jordan Elliott.”

The four-year veteran has put up decent numbers throughout his career so far. Adams could be in line for a starting job in Tennessee, but he'll have to compete with veteran Amani Hooker and exciting 2025 third-round pick Kevin Winston Jr. Tony Adams ended the 2025-26 campaign playing 12 games (nine starts), recording 49 combined tackles (31 solo), one sack, and five pass deflections.

While the Titans have loaded the defense with familiar faces for Robert Saleh, the front office has done something similar with the offense for offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Tennessee has also added Wan'Dale Robinson, Daniel Bellinger, Mitchell Trubisky, and Austin Schlottmann.

With plenty of acquisitions made, the Titans are seemingly spending the money to improve the roster for next season. The franchise will have another opportunity to find high-end talent in late April in the 2026 NFL Draft, where the club owns the No. 4 overall pick.