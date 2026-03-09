Travis Kelce isn't done with catching passes for the Kansas City Chiefs yet. Kelce sparked rumors of a return. Now the franchise locked him in for $12 million on his next contract.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the details on Kelce's contract on Monday afternoon.

“Chiefs are giving free-agent TE Travis Kelce a one-year, $12 million deal that has a max value of $15 million, per source,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

This move brings the three-time Super Bowl winner back for his 14th NFL season. Plus squashes any thought of Kelce heading elsewhere and testing the NFL Free Agency market for the first time in his career.

Are Chiefs aggressive on first day of free agency?

Article Continues Below

Kelce's move ensures he'll get a crack at redemption. He and the Chiefs stumbled to 6-11 overall and missed the playoffs for the first time in the era of Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes.

And Kelce running it back isn't the only bold move from KC Monday.

Khyiris Tonga arrives to boost the defense next to star interior lineman Chris Jones. Tonga agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with the Chiefs. He brings his own big game experience in tow following his New England Patriots run.

But Tonga isn't the only impactful move on this free agency bonanza period. Kansas City added another Super Bowl representative, but Most Valuable Player Kenneth Walker III. The now former Seattle Seahawks running back will sign a three-year contract worth up to $43.05 million featuring a maximum value of $45 million.

Kelce now gains two new teammates in opting back for one more season.