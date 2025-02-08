The Brooklyn Nets do not have an All-Star selection this season, but they will be represented during the weekend's festivities. Cam Johnson has been selected to compete in the three-point contest at All-Star Saturday in San Francisco.

“I kinda caught wind of it three or four days before, and then [Nets GM] Sean [Marks] pulled me aside the other day and said that they invited me to do it. So it’s an honor. I’m thankful for that, grateful for that,” Johnson said. “It’s just a chance to compete a little more. I watched the three-point contest growing up and always imagined being out there and stuff. So it’ll be pretty cool. I’m excited, It’s a good field, so it should be competitive.”

Johnson has been among the NBA's top shooters during a career-best season. The veteran wing is converting 41.7 percent of his threes, the NBA's fourth-best mark among players attempting over seven per game, trailing only Zach LaVine, Norman Powell and Anthony Edwards.

Cam Johnson recieves support from Nets teammates ahead of three-point contest

Johnson will compete in San Fransisco against a field that includes Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard and Powell.

“It means a lot. Obviously, it’s a skillset that I pride myself on and something that I take really seriously. It’s a big-time opportunity,” he said.

Johnson told ClutchPoints that he expected an invitation to the event in 2021-22. The former lottery pick was shooting 44 percent from deep before the All-Star break that season but was not selected. Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez feels the committee made the right decision this time.

“In my opinion, the best shooter in the NBA should be shooting in the three-point contest,” Fernandez said. “So they did a great job selecting him. We’re happy that we have a player from our club going there, and we know he’ll do a great job representing us.”

The 28-year-old's Nets teammates are confident in his capabilities ahead of the event. Trendon Watford said on Friday that Johnson will take home the trophy.

“Respect. I appreciate them,” Johnson said of the predictions. “I love having the confidence of my teammates, man. That means a lot as a shooter, when your teammates have your back.”